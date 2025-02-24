France’s Macron Fact-Checks Trump in Embarrassing Press Conference
French President Emmanuel Macron came all the way to the White House to dispel Trump lies on Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House on Monday, and during a press conference in the Oval Office, he was forced to correct President Trump on Ukraine.
Trump remarked that “Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They get their money back.” Macron immediately set the record straight, touching Trump’s arm as he explained the truth.
“No, in fact, to be frank. We paid. We paid 60 percent of the total effort, and it was through, like the U.S., loans, guarantee, grants, and we provided real money, to be clear,” Macron said.
Trump wasn’t satisfied with this explanation, and later said, “But they get their money back, we don’t, and now we do, but that’s only fair.”
Trump has attacked Ukraine in recent days, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of being responsible for Russia’s invasion, enjoying a “gravy train” from the United States, and even calling him a “Dictator Without Elections.” Trump also held negotiations with Russia last week about ending the Ukraine war without representatives from Ukraine or the European Union.
The apparent shift in U.S. policy has caused alarm in Europe, with European leaders scrambling to adjust. Macron is partly traveling to the U.S. to convince Trump of the danger of Russia to Europe and to convince him to continue supporting Ukraine. Based on Monday’s press conference, it’s not clear if Macron will have much success.