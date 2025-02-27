MAGA Loses It as DOGE Staffer Identities Revealed

DOGE employees have been handed the monumental task of slashing federal spending. So far, the group has gained access to and gutted portions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Education, Commerce, Defense, and Energy Departments, the Inflation Reduction Act, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Agency for International Development, and, among other agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, even as the nation experiences an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation crashes.

Elon Musk predicted Wednesday that the organization would meet its goal of hacking $1 trillion from the budget. Many of the staffers employed under the helm of Musk’s organization come equipped with minimal Washington experience, according to the Times, while a large number of them have former working relationships with Musk.

But knowing who’s behind the seismic cuts is apparently not a priority for conservatives, who would seemingly rather keep DOGE’s operators in a literal deep state.