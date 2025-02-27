MAGA Loses It as DOGE Staffer Identities Revealed
MAGA is furious that public employees were identified.
The New York Times identified several dozen employees working for the Department of Government Efficiency, but conservatives were surprisingly unhappy about the transparency.
“The so-called New York Times outs 45 people working for DOGE,” posted the Washington Examiner’s Byron York on Thursday, alongside a screenshot of the Times article, apparently frustrated to see one of the nation’s largest newspapers doing its job in rooting out government corruption.
DOGE employees have been handed the monumental task of slashing federal spending. So far, the group has gained access to and gutted portions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Education, Commerce, Defense, and Energy Departments, the Inflation Reduction Act, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Agency for International Development, and, among other agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, even as the nation experiences an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation crashes.
Elon Musk predicted Wednesday that the organization would meet its goal of hacking $1 trillion from the budget. Many of the staffers employed under the helm of Musk’s organization come equipped with minimal Washington experience, according to the Times, while a large number of them have former working relationships with Musk.
But knowing who’s behind the seismic cuts is apparently not a priority for conservatives, who would seemingly rather keep DOGE’s operators in a literal deep state.
Former Newsmax employee Breanna Morello posted on X that identifying the individuals working for the White House was somehow “putting the lives of DOGE employees at risk.”
“You’ll notice they have no problem detailing the individuals cutting fraud and wasteful federal spend, while hiding the names of the so-called reporters who worked on this hit piece,” Morello continued, outing herself for not finishing the article, where the bylines of some 15 Times reporters are listed.
But despite DOGE’s mandate, some experts believe that the organization’s haphazard work chopping the government into nonfunctional bits will actually add to the deficit. On Tuesday, The Atlantic’s Jonathan Chait argued that DOGE’s “inflated” savings thus far had amounted to little more than a “rounding error” and that the group’s decision to take a metaphorical chain saw to the IRS had effectively decimated the government’s ability to collect revenue (taxes)—moves that could actually increase the nation’s debt.
“There’s a reason that none of the innumerable budget experts who have studied the deficit have proposed anything resembling what DOGE has come up with,” Chait wrote. “By almost any ideological standard, it is the worst possible approach.”