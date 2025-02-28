Trump Set to Sign Pandering, Racist Order—on the English Language
Donald Trump, who can barely speak the English language himself, is planning to sign another useless executive order.
Trump plans to sign an executive order that makes English the official language of the United States. This will be the first time this country has an official language, as first reported by Meredith McGraw of The Wall Street Journal.
This order will likely have no actual impact on the material conditions of daily life in the U.S. It’s merely a symbolic show of power and arrogance, similar to Trump’s insistence that the international waters of the Gulf of Mexico be called the “Gulf of America.”
“We have languages coming into our country,” Trump said at Conservative Political Action Conference last year. “These are languages—it’s the craziest thing—they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing.”
The U.S. had never had a national language in its entire history, and the country has typically prided itself of being a land of immigrants from all over the world. The order will end a Clinton-era federal mandate that requires federal agencies and other recipients of federal aid to provide non-English speakers with language assistance.