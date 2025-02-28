Trump Fails Basic Geography in Meeting With U.K. Prime Minister

“If you are receiving this email, you have been APPROVED for today’s Press Conference with President Donald J. Trump and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland Keir Starmer at 2:00 PM EST in the East Room,” the email read.

That earned the administration the ire of at least one Democratic lawmaker—as well as the independent nation of Ireland.

“Remarkably stupid, and insulting, of the Trump White House to call the British Prime Minister the ‘Prime Minister of Britain and Ireland,’” Pennsylvania Representative Brendan Boyle wrote on X, calling the president an “eejit.”