Trump Brutally Fact-Checked on Gripe Already Debunked to His Face
U.K. Prime Minister had to fact-check Donald Trump just days after French President Emmanuel Macron did.
Donald Trump has now been brutally fact-checked by two different world leaders over his incessant whining about getting a payday from war-torn Ukraine.
During a joint press conference Thursday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump was once again complaining that the U.S. had been scammed into sending billions in military aid to Ukraine, while other nations were making their money back.
“We wanted to have a little bit of what the European nations had,” Trump griped. “You know, they get their money back by giving money, we don’t get the money back. Biden made a deal, he put in $350 billion, and I thought it was a very unfair situation.”
“We’re not getting all of ours,” Starmer interjected. “I mean, quite a bit of ours was gifted, it was given.”
Starmer’s correction was nearly identical to a fact-check from French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference Monday, when he was also forced to push back against the grievance-addled U.S. president’s false claims that Europe was simply “loaning” their money to Ukraine.
“No, in fact, to be frank. We paid,” Macron said. “We paid 60 percent of the total effort, and it was through, like the U.S., loans, guarantee, grants, and we provided real money, to be clear.”
Macron had emphasized that Ukraine ought to be compensated by Russia for the deaths of citizens and destruction of property.
Trump’s obsession with getting paid back for the U.S.’s supposedly humanitarian and military assistance has become a central feature of his efforts to resolve Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. Never mind how strange it is to demand payment for emergency aid in the first place.
U.S. and Ukraine officials entered the final stages of a contentious mineral agreement, which would funnel half of the Eastern European nation’s rare earth minerals—hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of materials—into the American market. The deal would serve to pay back some of what the U.S. spent, but wouldn’t do anything to ensure Ukraine’s security or economic interests in the future.
Trump has expressed hostility toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, claiming he was enjoying the “gravy train” of U.S. aid and calling him a “dictator.” But on Thursday, Trump claimed he didn’t remember saying that.