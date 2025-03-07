Trump Breaks TSA Union Agreement—Brace Yourselves for Airport Chaos
Flying in America is about to get a whole lot worse thanks to this infringement on workers’ rights.
In his administration’s latest attack on labor rights, Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it will end the collective bargaining agreement with workers at the Transportation Security Administration.
“This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforces across the nation’s transportation networks,” the DHS said in a statement. “TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans.”
Around 50,000 people are employed by the TSA and are responsible for keeping air passengers safe across the country. They screen thousands of passengers to prevent weapons and explosives from being brought into airports and aircrafts. Now, without collective bargaining, the administration will likely lose a good chunk of its workforce, putting American travelers at further risk.
The DHS blamed collective bargaining for hindering “merit-based performance recognition” for TSA employees, and said it fails “to safeguard our transportation systems and keep Americans safe,” a ridiculous assertion given the job of TSA workers is to do just that—keep Americans safe. Last year, the TSA intercepted over 6,000 firearms from airport security checkpoints.
Ending the agreement is yet another move from Trump that will make flying in the U.S. more chaotic and unsafe. He’s already fired hundreds of crucial employees at the Federal Aviation Administration and pushed out the former administrator of the TSA, David Peskoke.
The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents over 750,000 federal government employees, slammed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision and defended the thousands of employees who “make sure our skies are safe for air travel” and ensure “another terrorist attack like Sept. 11 never happens again.”
“They gave as a justification a completely fabricated claim about union officials—making clear this action has nothing to do with efficiency, safety, or homeland security,” the AFGE statement reads.
“This is merely a pretext for attacking the rights of regular working Americans across the country because they happen to belong to a union.”