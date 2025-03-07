FAA Forced to Halt Flights as Elon Musk’s Rocket Blows to Smithereens
Passengers had to deal with flight delays thanks to Elon Musk playing space.
Yet again, one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets exploded on Thursday night, grounding flights across Florida as fiery debris fell from the sky.
In its eighth test flight, the 400-foot rocket launched from Brownsville, Texas, and exploded shortly after experiencing engine failure upon reaching space and spinning out of control.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted commercial flights at airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, a particularly congested airspace.
“During Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses,” SpaceX posted on X.
This is the second consecutive explosion of a SpaceX rocket. On January 16, a rocket failed shortly after launching, also diverting dozens of flights as debris fell from the sky. The incident caused property damage in Turks and Caicos.
“As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship’s reliability.”
It’s a futile statement coming from the company owned by a man who blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion for making America’s airspace unsafe while he launches exploding rockets into that same airspace.
Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has fired hundreds of crucial FAA employees and a SpaceX engineer turned DOGE staffer is threatening to fire more if employees don’t comply with SpaceX’s directives. Musk’s infiltration of the FAA blurs yet another line between a federal agency and one of Musk’s private business ventures.
There will no doubt be more victims in the billionaire’s relentless pursuit of the colonization of space.