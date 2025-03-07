Trump Abruptly Flips on Russia Sanctions in Mind-Boggling Move
Donald Trump is giving us whiplash with his Russia stance.
Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Russia Friday—before getting right back to blaming Ukraine for the continued fighting there.
Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that he was “strongly considering” placing additional sanctions on Russia, referring to reports that the fighting was still ongoing in Ukraine—which he recently cut off from U.S. military aid and intelligence after clashing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.
“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote. “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”
Trump’s feeble first attempt at intimidating Russian President Vladimir Putin into ending the war comes just days after the White House reportedly started making a list of sanctions on Russia that they could lift as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing negotiations to end the invasion of Ukraine. This included lifting sanctions on individuals such as Russian oligarchs, who Trump has insisted are “very nice people.”
Despite his supposedly tougher message to Russia on social media, Trump continued his capitulation to Putin during a press conference, downplaying Russia’s continued aggression toward Ukraine while finding a way to blame Ukraine for the fighting.
When asked whether he thought Putin was “taking advantage” of the pause in U.S. military aid and intelligence to continue the fighting in Ukraine, Trump practically said he agreed with the Russian onslaught.
“I actually think he’s doing what anybody else would do, I think he’s, I think he wants to get it stopped and settled and I think he’s hitting ’em harder than he’s been hitting ’em. And I think probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Friday.
“He wants to get it ended, and I think Ukraine wants to get it ended,” Trump said incredulously. “But I don’t see—it’s crazy. They’re taking tremendous punishment. I don’t quite get it.”
Trump’s remarks seemingly take the onus for the continued violence off Russia—and the U.S., which created the opportunity in the first place by undermining Ukraine—and place it back on Zelenskiy, whom Trump wants to paint as uncommitted to ending the fight.
In recent weeks, Trump has piled the pressure onto Zelenskiy while projecting nothing but confidence onto Putin, who is ultimately the aggressor behind Russia’s two-year, full-scale invasion.
During the Friday press conference, Trump also said that he still believes Putin “wants peace,” despite continuing to drop bombs in Ukraine. “I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine,” Trump said.
Putin vowed Thursday that Russia would not retreat from the territory it has claimed in Ukraine, and would seek a peace deal that ensured Russia’s security in the future.