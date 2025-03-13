Trump Has Delusional Answer for Small Businesses Scared About Tariffs

“They are gonna be so much richer than they are right now,” the president said. “We have many—yesterday General Motors was in, they want to invest $16 billion—the people from Facebook were in yesterday, they’re going to invest $60 billion by the end of the year.”

Facebook announced in January plans to build a Manhattan-size datacenter in Louisiana to power the company’s latest AI model, Llama 4.

“Other people are talking about numbers,” Trump continued. “Apple, as you know, a few days ago announced a $500 billion investment. They’re going to build their plants in the United States, which as you know, almost all of their plants are in China. Now they’re building in the United States.”