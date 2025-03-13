Trump Has Delusional Answer for Small Businesses Scared About Tariffs
Donald Trump bragged about some of his Silicon Valley buddies when asked about small businesses.
Donald Trump can only point to big businesses as the potential benefactors of his trade war.
“Many American small-business owners say they are concerned that these tariffs are going to hurt them,” a reporter asked during a White House press conference Thursday. “What’s your message to them?”
“They are gonna be so much richer than they are right now,” the president said. “We have many—yesterday General Motors was in, they want to invest $16 billion—the people from Facebook were in yesterday, they’re going to invest $60 billion by the end of the year.”
Facebook announced in January plans to build a Manhattan-size datacenter in Louisiana to power the company’s latest AI model, Llama 4.
“Other people are talking about numbers,” Trump continued. “Apple, as you know, a few days ago announced a $500 billion investment. They’re going to build their plants in the United States, which as you know, almost all of their plants are in China. Now they’re building in the United States.”
Apple announced in February that it would invest in AI development and silicon engineering, and expand its facilities in Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina, and Washington, as well as build a new factory in Texas. Altogether, the company said it would add as many as 20,000 jobs to the U.S. market over the next four years.
But General Motors, Facebook, and Apple do not count as small businesses.
Nearly half of all private-sector workers are employed by more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S., according to data from the Small Business Administration. The vast majority of companies in the country are, in fact, small—approximately 99.9 percent of them.
Polls show that small-business optimism has plummeted in the wake of Trump’s tariff rollercoaster. The National Federation of Independent Business’s Uncertainty Index recorded its second-highest reading on record in February, marking the smallest number of respondents who believe now is a good time to expand their business since April 2020.
Trump has admitted that his tariffs will destabilize the economy. During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, Trump dodged a question on whether the country would dive headlong into a recession, sending stock indexes reeling.
He also floated that the “little disruption” caused by his aggressive trade policies could go on for quite a bit longer, suggesting that Americans should model their economic projections on a 100-year-model—like China—rather than assess his performance on a quarterly basis.
The market, in turn, has tumbled as Trump’s trade war sparks fears of a forthcoming recession. Last week, the Dow dropped 670 points. This week, the slump continued, reacting to Trump’s 25 percent levy on all steel and aluminum imports and the retaliatory tariffs slapped on American goods by countries around the globe in protest.
Still, Trump was quick to ignore the facts and pat himself on the back for what he viewed as the seeding ground for future U.S. growth.
“Look, the reason is two things. Number one, the election, November 5. And the other thing is tariffs, I think probably in that order,” he added Thursday.