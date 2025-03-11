How Much Trump’s Billionaire Buddies Have Lost Since Inauguration

Any momentary market gains boosted by Trump’s return to the Oval Office have since vanished. The S&P 500 has lost 6.4 percent since the inauguration, largely thanks to Trump’s whiplash tariff proposals and a mass layoff sweeping the federal government under Musk’s direction.

Musk’s losses stem from a downturn on Tesla, which historically attracted a more liberal consumer base with its electric vehicles. That same base has since soured on the tech billionaire and his products, especially in some of Europe’s stronger economies, such as Germany, which has seen sales in the country fall by more than 70 percent over the last two months, reported Bloomberg. Sales in China—where Tesla has two major factories—have similarly plummeted, falling by 49 percent in February.

Bezos’s financial woes follow his decisions to support Trump’s inauguration fund in December and his increasingly tight grip on The Washington Post, which he announced would now prioritize personal liberties and free markets in its Opinions section. Amazon shares have fallen 14 percent since January 17, according to Bloomberg, which noted that Bezos dined with the president as recently as last month.