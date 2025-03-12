Trump Press Secretary Fumbles Claim That Bad Economy Isn’t Their Fault

That’s not true. Egg prices are at an all-time high, costing on average $8.42 per dozen. Gas prices are down, but that’s likely due to economic uncertainty from Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Even the president himself hasn’t ruled out a recession.

“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America,” Trump said in a Fox News interview Sunday, after he was asked about the possibility of a recession this year. “That’s a big thing. And there are always periods of, it takes a little time. It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

Leavitt added that all Trump needs to help the economy flourish is for Congress to pass tax cuts for the rich.