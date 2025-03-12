Trump Press Secretary Fumbles Claim That Bad Economy Isn’t Their Fault
Donald Trump continues to blame Joe Biden for any issues.
The economy is in turmoil, and the Trump administration says it’s because they just haven’t had enough time to salvage it from Joe Biden.
“When can you not blame it [the economy] on President Biden and when does it fully become President Trump’s responsibility?” a reporter asked White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt Wednesday.
“Well, we’ve only been here 52 days,” Leavitt responded.
A reminder: In just 52 days, Trump has started a global trade war, plummeted the stock market, fired thousands of federal workers, slashed government funding, and sparked fears of a recession. Fifty-six percent of Americans disapprove of the way the president has handled the economy since returning to office, according to a recent CNN poll.
“The president is working hard everyday to bring down the cost of living, which we see is already happening. You see the cost of eggs is going down, the cost of gasoline is going down, because of the massive regulatory efforts of this president,” Leavitt said.
That’s not true. Egg prices are at an all-time high, costing on average $8.42 per dozen. Gas prices are down, but that’s likely due to economic uncertainty from Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Even the president himself hasn’t ruled out a recession.
“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America,” Trump said in a Fox News interview Sunday, after he was asked about the possibility of a recession this year. “That’s a big thing. And there are always periods of, it takes a little time. It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”
Leavitt added that all Trump needs to help the economy flourish is for Congress to pass tax cuts for the rich.
After less than two months in office, Trump has already claimed to be the “most consequential President of our time.” If the goal of a president is to disrupt international order and shake the foundations of democracy at the expense of American citizens, that may be true.