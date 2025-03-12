Democrat Finally Loses It Over Elon Musk in Epic Rant
Representative John Larson called out Musk for only looking out for his own wallet.
Democratic Representative John Larson erupted during a Department of Government Efficiency House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, verbalizing the immense frustration felt by much of the country.
“Where’s the independence of the committee?” Larson yelled at House Republicans. “Where’s the legislature? We’re an equal branch of government.”
Musk did not attend the meeting, which infuriated Larson.
“Where’s Elon Musk?” he asked, pointing to Musk’s empty seat. “I’m sure he’s a genius and is a very credible person because of the wealth he’s accumulated. But that does not put him above the law, or the responsibility to come before this committee and this Congress.”
Since Donald Trump took office, Musk’s DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers, gutted the United States Agency for International Development, and cut more than $500 million in funding to the Department of Education.
The billionaire has also attacked Social Security through a number of fraudulent claims, and admitted that the social safety net program is on the chopping block in a recent Fox News interview, despite Trump promising not to touch Social Security.
“If he’s so great, if these plans and all the fraud and abuse that he’s found are so eminent, why isn’t he here explaining it?” Larson demanded of Republicans. “You know why. Because he wants to privatize Social Security.”