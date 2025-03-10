Skip Navigation
Trump Was Asked About a Recession Twice. His Answer Was Ominous.

Donald Trump refused to answer a question about recession two times.

Donald Trump speaks and points a finger while seated at his desk in the Oval Office.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump is soft-launching a recession. 

The president has now twice refused to rule out a recession in the wake of his own policies, including reckless tariff wars and massive cuts to the federal government. 

“Look I know that you inherited a mess,” Fox’s Maria Bartiromo asked him on Sunday Morning Futures. “But are you expecting a recession this year?”

“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America, that’s a big thing. And there are always periods of.… It takes a little time, it takes a little time. But I think it should be great for us,” Trump responded, completely avoiding the question.

“A lot of people said ‘Oh, this is the business president,’” Bartiromo continued. “And now we have tariffs and the market has been going down.”

“Well not much, in all fairness.”

“You said ‘Look, we’re gonna have disruption but we’re OK with that.’ Is that what you meant; the stock market going down was the disruption?” 

“Look what I have to do is build a strong country. You can’t really watch the stock market.… What we’re doing is we’re building a tremendous foundation for the future.”

Bartiromo pressed even further. “The public companies wanna make sure that we have clarity. After April 2, when those reciprocal tariffs go in, is that it? Are you gonna change anything after that? Will we have clarity?”

“You’ll have a lot. But we may go up with some tariffs, it depends. We may go up, I don’t think we’ll go down, but we may go up. They have plenty of clarity.… They always say that,” Trump said.  

Trump continued this economic dismissiveness later that same day. 

“Are you worried about a recession?” a reporter asked him on Air Force One Sunday evening. “Maria Bartiromo asked you, and you kind of hesitated.”

The president shrugged. “I’ll tell you what, of course you hesitate. All I know is this: We’re gonna take in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs and we’re gonna become so rich you’re not gonna know where to spend all that money, I’m telling you, you just watch! We’re gonna have jobs, we’re gonna have factories, it’s gonna be great.” 

The businesses and farmers Trump claims to be doing this for might not survive the incoming recession that these tariffs—10 percent on China for now, with tariffs on Canada and Mexico to be determined later—will surely bring. It’s obvious now that Trump couldn’t care less about the American people’s economic suffering as long as it serves his spiteful political goals of sticking it to our allies and kneecapping the federal government.

Trump Flips Out When Asked About Testy Musk and Rubio Clash

Donald Trump shut down a reporter who dared ask about the growing feud between Elon Musk and his Cabinet officials.

Donald Trump speaks and points a finger while at his Cabinet meeting. Marco Rubio sits to his right, looking stern, and Pete Hegseth sits to his left, smiling.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

While speaking to the press in the Oval Office Friday, Donald Trump got upset when a reporter asked him about “clashes” between Elon Musk and members of his Cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a Thursday meeting.  

“No clash, I was there. You’re just a troublemaker, and you’re not supposed to be asking that question because we’re talking about the World Cup,” Trump replied, referring to an executive he had just signed to prepare for the 2026 games. “Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.” 

When the reporter tried to follow up, Trump asked him, “Who are you with?” The reporter replied, “NBC,” to which Trump said, “No wonder. That’s enough. NBC.”  

In the Cabinet meeting, Musk had reportedly complained that Rubio hadn’t fired anyone from the State Department, despite recommendations from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to The New York Times. Rubio fired back at Musk, noting that 1,500 officials had taken the government’s deferred resignation “buyout” program. Trump finally stepped in to defend Rubio, saying he was doing a “great job.”

Musk also reportedly argued with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the purge of federal workers, with Duffy complaining that Musk tried to fire air traffic controllers. Musk accused Duffy of lying, and the two argued, with Musk claiming that air traffic control towers were staffed with so-called DEI hires. The Times reported that Trump ended the argument by saying that Duffy should hire air traffic controllers who were “geniuses” from MIT.

Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the press, and in his second term, has sought to take action against media outlets he doesn’t like, taking over control of the press pool that covers the White House from the White House Correspondents’ Association and shutting out the Associated Press for not adopting his name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Who knows if he’ll now punish NBC for simply asking questions.

More on Trump being unable to run things:
Donald Trump Just Proved He’s an Economic Idiot. Again.
Lauren Boebert Makes the Worst Attack on Al Green Yet

The Republican representative managed to be racist and ableist when attacking Al Green for protesting Donald Trump’s speech.

Representative Lauren Boebert walks past reporters outside the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Republicans have censured Representative Al Green and petitioned to strip him of his committee assignments for interrupting Donald Trump’s speech to Congress. But by Friday, Representative Lauren Boebert had decided to sling some mud on the situation for good measure.

“For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent,” Boebert, who was caught on surveillance footage fondling her date during a showing of Beetlejuice in 2023, told Real America’s Voice.

Boebert was referring to the 77-year-old Texas Democrat’s walking cane.

When Trump claimed during his Tuesday night speech that he had been given a “mandate” by the American people to radically reimagine the federal government, Green interrupted the president by yelling, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!”

That got Green ousted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who called on the sergeant of arms to remove the 77-year-old from the chamber against a backdrop of jeers from Republicans.

“I did it from my heart, and I will suffer whatever the consequences are,” Green told reporters the next day. “But truthfully, I would do it again.”

Senate Republicans are working to pass a budget that even party members have recently admitted will result in a $880 billion cut to Medicaid, much to the chagrin of their own constituents. The multibillion-dollar cut is a trade-off for conservatives who were tasked by Donald Trump to extend his 2017 tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.

Green’s protest was practically the only noticeable rejection of Trump’s agenda that Democrats could muster Tuesday night. Other liberal lawmakers were torched for flipping paddles that read “False,” “Musk Steals,” and “Save Medicaid” in a silent protest in the face of the administration’s apparent oligarchy and its systemic dismantling of the federal government.

And viewers watching live at home would never have known that a handful of Democrats stood up and walked out of the chamber in protest, as TV cameras never bothered to pan to their mute, “dignified” spectacle. Others, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Patty Murray, opted to not show up at all.

Trump Screws Over Millions With Order on Student Loan Forgiveness

Donald Trump just upended the loan repayment system.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office
Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is continuing to crack down on free speech by threatening to revoke a program that forgives the student loans of federal and non-profit employees, teachers, police, and pastors, among others.

Trump signed an executive order Friday barring individuals who engaged in “improper” activities from receiving relief under the government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, a Bush-era policy that cancels student loans after 10 years of payments.

This move is clearly intended to have a chilling effect on the work of non-profits, which operate in some of the policy spaces most affected by Trump’s agenda, such as immigration. Under Trump’s order, loan forgiveness could be stripped away from individuals who provide legal support, advocacy, or education work on behalf of undocumented immigrants.

In addition to targeting work on illegal immigration, the White House said that the order would exclude individuals whose work had been tied to foreign terrorist groups. This is a clear sign they intend to continue cracking down on pro-Palestinian advocacy and activism.

The Trump administration previously threatened to revoke federal funding from any schools that allow large protests, and on Thursday announced it would cancel $400 million in grants to Columbia University for “inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” Meanwhile, earlier this week, the university once again sicced police officers on its own peaceful student protesters, and has begun investigating students over speech critical of Israel.

As of December, more than two million Americans had eligible employment and open student loans, according to the Associated Press. While only a small percentage of claims are eligible for relief through PSLF, the work of hundreds of groups may be affected by Trump’s order.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, wrote on X Friday that Trump’s order was “shockingly unlawful and a clear First Amendment violation.”

“The PSLF program provides the president no authority to restrict it to only those people who work for nonprofits whose work he supports,” Reichlin-Melnick wrote. “Expect lawsuits within short periods of time.”

DropSite News’s Ryan Grim sarcastically quipped that he’d heard from the Supreme Court that “the president can’t change the terms of student loans,” a dig at the high court blocking President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness efforts.

Trump Makes Massive Cut to Columbia University Amid War on Education

Donald Trump is targeting the university after it became the epicenter of pro-Palestine protests.

Pro-Palestine students hold a Gaza Solidarty Encampment at Columbia University on April 21, 2024. Palestinian flags are everywhere.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images
Pro-Palestine students hold a Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University on April 21, 2024.

The Trump administration is canceling $400 million in grants to Columbia University over what it says is “the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

In reality, the president is clamping down on pro-Palestine protests that began in late 2023, when Israel responded to Hamas’s attack on the country with a brutal military campaign that human rights organizations have called genocide. Columbia had some of the highest profile protests of any American college campus at the time, setting up an encampment and briefly occupying a university building.

On Thursday, the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, made up of staffers from the Justice Department, Health and Human Services Department, Education Department, and the General Services Administration, told Columbia that it would soon be conducting a “comprehensive review” of their federal grants and contracts. That review seems to have taken all of one day.

In a statement, Education Secretary Linda McMahon implied that Columbia did not comply with federal laws against discrimination.

“Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses — only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them,” the statement read. “Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer.”

Left out of the statement was the fact that the university is facing a lawsuit from three students alleging civil rights violations, breach of contract, negligence, unlawful eviction, and other Title VI violations over Columbia’s harsh crackdown on pro-Palestine student protesters.

In recent months, the university’s new disciplinary committee, the Office of Institutional Equity, has brought several cases of discriminatory harassment against students who expressed criticism of Israel. “Infractions” include writing an op-ed in the student newspaper calling for divestment from Israel, sharing social media posts supporting the Palestinian people, or joining “unauthorized protests.”

These actions appear to have been for naught in the eyes of the Trump administration, which appears to be trying to make an example out of Columbia and suppress criticism of Israel and support for Palestine. Trump is fulfilling a threat he made on Tuesday, when he said in a Truth Social post that “All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests” and threatened to deport foreign students who take part in such protests.

The notion of “illegal protests,” particularly in places like colleges and universities which have a long legacy of protesting going back decades, seems to be a massive violation of the Constitution and the First Amendment, and contradicts Trump’s own claim that he “stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America.” But Trump has never been consistent on any principles, and seeks to punish anyone who goes against his views.

Trump’s Plan to Fix Egg Price Crisis Is Already Falling Apart

Egg prices keep rising—and Trump’s plan to fix the crisis is quickly crumbling.

A sign reads "EGG SHORTAGE: Due to national egg shortage CAUSED BY BIRD FLU, we are currently experiencing limited availability of eggs. We will do our best to maintain stock levels." The sign is placed on an empty grocery shelf. The left below is also empty, save only two 12-count cartons of eggs.
Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Donald Trump is desperately trying to solve the country’s egg crisis, and failing.

Amid a record-breaking outbreak of avian flu that’s decimated egg production across the country, the cost of eggs has skyrocketed. Nationwide, a dozen eggs sold for $4.95 on average in January, up from $2.52 last year.

Trump’s solution? To import 70 million–100 million perishable and fragile eggs from other countries within the next month. The plan is as foolproof as it sounds. With a short shelf life, strict trade requirements for animal products, and countries abroad experiencing their own egg shortages due to bird flu, Trump is realizing that importing eggs isn’t easy.

Despite the rise in demand from the United States, there aren’t enough eggs to ship; just 3 percent of the world’s egg supply enters global trade.

“It’s a very local industry. If you want to rebalance the market, you need big volumes. It’s almost impossible, in the short term, to do that,” animal protein expert Nan-Dirk Mulder told Bloomberg.

Some of the world’s top egg-exporting countries have received egg-import requests from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Bloomberg reported.

But Poland faces health certification barriers for selling eggs in U.S. retail stores. Last month, the U.S. pulled import licenses for eggs from the Netherlands—the world’s top egg exporter—due to industry practice concerns, but Trump plans to reinstate the license in a desperate bid to get Americans their eggs.

As usual, the president and his cronies are blaming Democrats, not the disease that’s killed more than 166 million commercial birds and devastated farms across the country.

“This shows the price of eggs over the last 40 years,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in an interview with Fox News, while pointing to a graph. “As you can see, the price was pretty static for 40 years, 50 years actually, and then all of a sudden under Obama it went up a little bit, Trump went down, and then Biden it has skyrocketed.”

Amid the excuses, consumers, retailers, and farmers continue to pay the price.

Marco Rubio Finally Loses It at Elon Musk in Trump Cabinet Meeting

The two advisers got into a heated argument over DOGE-backed firings.

Marco Rubio walks in the Capitol ahead of Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress
Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside other miffed agency heads,  laid into billionaire bureaucrat Elon Musk during Thursday’s meeting of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, according to The New York Times

During the meeting, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency complained that Rubio had fired “nobody,” despite the sweeping government layoffs recommended by his organization.  

The secretary of state, who was already seething after Musk had axed USAID, an agency within Rubio’s purview, unleashed onto Musk in front of the president’s entire Cabinet. 

Rubio claimed that Musk was lying, conveniently forgetting the 1,500 officials who had taken the government’s offer for deferred resignation. Rubio even asked whether Musk wanted him to hire all of them back, just so he could fire them in a more outrageous fashion, according to the Times. Rubio then tried to lay out his plans to reorganize his agency, which didn’t impress the DOGE czar, either. 

Musk remarked that it was a good thing Rubio was so “good on TV.” 

In the end, Trump defended Rubio, who he said was doing a “great job” and was incredibly busy implementing Trump’s agenda. 

About 700 State Department employees, including 450 career diplomats, have resigned in the last two months. The Times reported Friday that senior officials at the State Department have drawn up plans to close a dozen consulates overseas by the summer, and are considering wider shutdowns—a move that will likely undermine U.S. soft power around the world. 

Rubio wasn’t the only one who got into it with the DOGE czar. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy also got heated over Musk’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce, and accused him of trying to fire air traffic controllers. His accusation comes amid a national shortage of the highly essential workers, and following several high-profile plane crashes. 

Musk said that Duffy’s claim was a “lie,” and the two went back and forth. When Musk demanded names, Duffy said there were none because he had stepped in before the positions could actually be terminated. 

Musk then baselessly claimed that the Federal Aviation Authority had staffed air traffic control towers with so-called DEI hires, which Duffy denied. Trump ended that argument by demanding Duffy hire air traffic controllers who were “geniuses” from MIT, the Times reported. 

RFK Jr.’s CDC Launches Study on Vaccines and Autism Conspiracy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vax views have officially taken hold at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks and points while standing at a lectern during a Trump campaign rally.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to launch a study on connections between vaccines and autism, despite extensive research debunking the conspiracy theory.

The move comes weeks after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a long history of opposing vaccination, was confirmed as secretary of health and human services. It’s not clear if he is involved with the decision. Right now, the United States is in the midst of a massive measles outbreak resulting in two deaths and more than 150 infections, and Kennedy’s response has been lackluster.

Kennedy downplayed the first recorded measles death in a decade last week, and since then, has refused to endorse the vaccine and instead touted therapeutic remedies like vitamin A, alarming experts. Last month, on Kennedy’s first day heading the department, the CDC laid off half of its Epidemic Intelligence Service, otherwise known as the “Disease Detectives,” axing 1,260 employees.

This latest move gives in to the conspiracy theory of a link between vaccines and autism, which is fueled by a rise in diagnoses that researchers say is really due to more screenings taking place. In the late 1990s, a now-discredited and debunked British study connected autism to the widespread administration of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

During his address to Congress on Tuesday, President Trump mentioned the rise in autism among children, tasking Kennedy with finding the cause.

“So, we’re going to find out what it is, and there’s nobody better than Bobby and all of the people that are working with you,” Trump said.

During his confirmation hearings, Kennedy denied being anti-vaccine, although he refused to acknowledge that there were no proven links between vaccines and autism. And Trump NIH nominee Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said during his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this week that he “would support a broad scientific agenda based on data to get an answer to” the rise in autism rates. It seems that, in terms of public health, the Trump administration has now adopted the philosophy of “We’re just asking questions.”

Trump Abruptly Changes Tune on Russia Sanctions in Bizarre Switch

Donald Trump is giving us whiplash with his Russia stance.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while seated in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Russia Friday—before getting right back to blaming Ukraine for the continued fighting there.

Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that he was “strongly considering” placing additional sanctions on Russia, referring to reports that the fighting was still ongoing in Ukraine—which he recently cut off from U.S. military aid and intelligence after clashing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote. “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

Trump’s feeble first attempt at intimidating Russian President Vladimir Putin into ending the war comes just days after the White House reportedly started making a list of sanctions on Russia that they could lift as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing negotiations to end the invasion of Ukraine. This included lifting sanctions on individuals such as Russian oligarchs, who Trump has insisted are “very nice people.”

Despite his supposedly tougher message to Russia on social media, Trump continued his capitulation to Putin during a press conference, downplaying Russia’s continued aggression toward Ukraine while finding a way to blame Ukraine for the fighting.

When asked whether he thought Putin was “taking advantage” of the pause in U.S. military aid and intelligence to continue the fighting in Ukraine, Trump practically said he agreed with the Russian onslaught.

“I actually think he’s doing what anybody else would do, I think he’s, I think he wants to get it stopped and settled and I think he’s hitting ’em harder than he’s been hitting ’em. And I think probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Friday.

“He wants to get it ended, and I think Ukraine wants to get it ended,” Trump said incredulously. “But I don’t see—it’s crazy. They’re taking tremendous punishment. I don’t quite get it.”

Trump’s remarks seemingly take the onus for the continued violence off Russia—and the U.S., which created the opportunity in the first place by undermining Ukraine—and place it back on Zelenskiy, whom Trump wants to paint as uncommitted to ending the fight.

In recent weeks, Trump has piled the pressure onto Zelenskiy while projecting nothing but confidence onto Putin, who is ultimately the aggressor behind Russia’s two-year, full-scale invasion.

During the Friday press conference, Trump also said that he still believes Putin “wants peace,” despite continuing to drop bombs in Ukraine. “I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine,” Trump said.

Putin vowed Thursday that Russia would not retreat from the territory it has claimed in Ukraine, and would seek a peace deal that ensured Russia’s security in the future.

Trump Breaks TSA Union Agreement—Brace Yourselves for Airport Chaos

Flying in America is about to get a whole lot worse thanks to this infringement on workers’ rights.

Lines of airplane passengers proceed through a TSA security checkpoint at an airport.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

In his administration’s latest attack on labor rights, Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it will end the collective bargaining agreement with workers at the Transportation Security Administration.

“This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforces across the nation’s transportation networks,” the DHS said in a statement. “TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans.”

Around 50,000 people are employed by the TSA and are responsible for keeping air passengers safe across the country. They screen thousands of passengers to prevent weapons and explosives from being brought into airports and aircrafts. Now, without collective bargaining, the administration will likely lose a good chunk of its workforce, putting American travelers at further risk.

The DHS blamed collective bargaining for hindering “merit-based performance recognition” for TSA employees, and said it fails “to safeguard our transportation systems and keep Americans safe,” a ridiculous assertion given the job of TSA workers is to do just that—keep Americans safe. Last year, the TSA intercepted over 6,000 firearms from airport security checkpoints.

Ending the agreement is yet another move from Trump that will make flying in the U.S. more chaotic and unsafe. He’s already fired hundreds of crucial employees at the Federal Aviation Administration and pushed out the former administrator of the TSA, David Peskoke.

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents over 750,000 federal government employees, slammed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision and defended the thousands of employees who “make sure our skies are safe for air travel” and ensure “another terrorist attack like Sept. 11 never happens again.”

“They gave as a justification a completely fabricated claim about union officials—making clear this action has nothing to do with efficiency, safety, or homeland security,” the AFGE statement reads.

“This is merely a pretext for attacking the rights of regular working Americans across the country because they happen to belong to a union.”

