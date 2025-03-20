How Elon Musk Is Getting Around Judge Orders to Keep DOGE Out of USAID

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that Musk and DOGE’s efforts to eliminate USAID were likely unconstitutional because they had shuttered the agency without congressional approval, and Congress alone maintains the authority to create or terminate federal agencies. The judge barred DOGE from taking “any actions relating to USAID without the express authorization of a USAID official with legal authority to take or approve the action.”

However, the order maintained that actions that were ratified by a USAID official would not be subject to the same restrictions, so as not to “enjoin USAID.” It seems that Lewin’s appointment to USAID might allow them to work around the judge’s order and continue to execute DOGE’s cost-cutting agenda at the already gutted development agency.

In a brief court filing Wednesday, lawyers for Musk and DOGE sought to clarify that the appointment of Lewin, who now has authority over the day-to-day work at USAID, did not constitute more DOGE meddling at USAID.