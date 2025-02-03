Even Trump Admits He Just Made Life a Lot More Expensive

Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the nation’s health agencies and the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are both reflections of the same reality: anger at the wanton greed underlying America’s health systems has reached a fever pitch, and it will not be held back any longer. Major changes are coming, but they may leave us even worse off than we already are.

Additionally, the published iteration of the text completely nixed Reinhart’s closing remarks, in which the social scientist reiterated Kennedy’s blatant disregard for scientific evidence.

Although RFK Jr. and Luigi Mangione are both responses to the same underlying problem of US healthcare corruption, there is a major difference between them: one operated outside the law to kill one person in defense of millions, whereas the other—via his egomaniacal disregard for scientific evidence—seeks to use law itself to inflict preventable death on those millions.

Reinhart vented deeper frustration on BlueSky, where he pointed fingers at the political interests of the paper’s biotech billionaire owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, as a potential reason for the intervention in his thesis.

“Editing out the most urgent point of an OpEd in the minutes before sending to press while then also assigning a title and image that suggest an argument entirely opposite to the author’s clear intent is pretty shitty,” Reinhart wrote.