Fox News Host Fantasizes About Executing Tesla Vandals

“If there’s someone in one of these cars and they blow up … that can happen. That becomes murder. Or worse. Terrorism plus,” Faulkner said. “And I know that on January 20, the president signed through an executive order, restoring the death penalty … this is deadly, dangerous stuff these liberal protesters are playing with.”

“It is, Harris,” Leavitt replied. “And what I can tell you is that President Trump condemns this violence and he is determined to restore law and order in our country, and he will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence that we have seen targeted at this American company.” ‘

Elon Musk himself has been fanning the flames. “It’s just fully terrorism at this point,” he wrote on X. “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong,” he continued. “Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.” Musk tellingly depicts the company as fully autonomous, as if no human being—let alone one of the most powerful people on the planet—is responsible for it.