Fox News Host Fantasizes About Executing Tesla Vandals
Harris Faulkner suggested that those caught burning Tesla vehicles could ultimately face the death penalty.
Fox News host Harris Faulkner invented a new crime—“terrorism plus”—for those caught setting Teslas on fire. She thinks the death penalty should be considered in some cases.
Faulkner and Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to footage of Tesla attacks in Las Vegas on Tuesday with horror, suggesting that if someone was to be hurt in such attacks—they weren’t—then the perpetrator should be charged with “terrorism plus.”
“If there’s someone in one of these cars and they blow up … that can happen. That becomes murder. Or worse. Terrorism plus,” Faulkner said. “And I know that on January 20, the president signed through an executive order, restoring the death penalty … this is deadly, dangerous stuff these liberal protesters are playing with.”
“It is, Harris,” Leavitt replied. “And what I can tell you is that President Trump condemns this violence and he is determined to restore law and order in our country, and he will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence that we have seen targeted at this American company.” ‘
Elon Musk himself has been fanning the flames. “It’s just fully terrorism at this point,” he wrote on X. “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong,” he continued. “Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.” Musk tellingly depicts the company as fully autonomous, as if no human being—let alone one of the most powerful people on the planet—is responsible for it.
It’s worth noting, moreover, that Faulkner’s “terrorism plus” designation imagines a crime that has not been committed. Property destruction has occurred, but no one has been injured in the nationwide vandalism spree.