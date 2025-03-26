Trump Adviser Lied About Not Knowing Atlantic Editor in Group Chat

“There’s a lot of journalists in this city who have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president,” Waltz told reporters Tuesday. “Whether it’s the Russia hoax or making up lies about Gold Star families, and this one in particular I’ve never met, don’t know, never communicated with, and we are looking into and reviewing how the heck he got into this room,” Waltz said, referring to Goldberg.

“Wouldn’t know him if I bumped into him, if I saw him in a police lineup,” Waltz maintained again in a Fox News interview later that evening.

But Lawfare editor Anna Bower shared an image on X Wednesday of Waltz and Goldberg standing next to each other at an event at the French Embassy in 2021. “The event Waltz attended—a Q&A with a French filmmaker—was moderated by Goldberg,” Bower writes.