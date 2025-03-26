Trump Adviser Lied About Not Knowing Atlantic Editor in Group Chat
Here’s photo proof National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was lying about not knowing Jeffrey Goldberg.
Republicans have been caught in yet another lie about the war plans group chat.
After The Atlantic reported Monday that members of Trump’s Cabinet discussed U.S. military plans in a Signal chat that accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, White House national security adviser Michael Waltz, who is being blamed for adding Goldberg to the group, claimed he has never met the journalist. He’s lying, and there’s a photo to prove it.
“There’s a lot of journalists in this city who have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president,” Waltz told reporters Tuesday. “Whether it’s the Russia hoax or making up lies about Gold Star families, and this one in particular I’ve never met, don’t know, never communicated with, and we are looking into and reviewing how the heck he got into this room,” Waltz said, referring to Goldberg.
“Wouldn’t know him if I bumped into him, if I saw him in a police lineup,” Waltz maintained again in a Fox News interview later that evening.
But Lawfare editor Anna Bower shared an image on X Wednesday of Waltz and Goldberg standing next to each other at an event at the French Embassy in 2021. “The event Waltz attended—a Q&A with a French filmmaker—was moderated by Goldberg,” Bower writes.
In The Atlantic’s original report, Goldberg wrote that he has met Waltz before, though he didn’t specify where. The messages in the chat with Waltz, which also included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, contained sensitive details about the timing of an American airstrike and location of missile strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
Like Waltz, the rest of the GOP has desperately tried to downplay the incident, spewing a number of lies to smear The Atlantic’s credibility. The White House claimed that no “classified information” or “war plans” were shared in the group chat, despite Hegseth revealing the exact timing of the airstrikes and U.S. aircraft used ahead of time.
It’s a colossal slipup, and Trump’s team is trying to lie its way through it.