Trump Team’s Defense Explodes as Journalist Reveals Full Group Chat

The Atlantic on Wednesday on Wednesday published the complete messages of the Signal group chat used by senior officials in the Trump administration to discuss its plans to attack the Houthis Wednesday, after the White House insisted that no war plans were discussed and no classified information was shared.

Texts from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 15 reportedly included information about the timing and location of the missile strikes set to take place in Sanaa later that day.

“TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch,” Hegseth wrote in one message.

Then, “1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)” and “1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME—also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s),” he wrote.

Hegseth provided information in a non-secure group chat a full two hours before the strike was intended to take place. According to the director of intelligence’s guidance on classification, “information providing indication or advance warning that the US or its allies are preparing an attack,” is considered top secret.

The White House has repeatedly insisted that the chat did not contain classified information.



