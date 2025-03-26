CIA Director Flips Out When Asked if Hegseth Was Drunk in Group Chat
The fallout from that disastrous war plans group chat continues after full text messages were released.
Representative Jimmy Gomez and CIA Director John Ratcliffe got into a fiery exchange on Wednesday as a House intel hearing turned to the topic of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s drinking problem—and whether it played a part in Signalgate.
“The main person who was involved in this thread, that a lot of people want to talk to, is Secretary of Defense Hegseth, and a lot of questions were brought up regarding his drinking habits in his confirmation hearing” Gomez said, directed at Ratcliffe and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. “To your knowledge, do you know whether Pete Hegseth had been drinking before he leaked classified information?”
“I don’t have any knowledge of Secretary Hegseth’s personal habits,” Gabbard responded, avoiding the question entirely.
“Director Ratcliffe, same question. Yes or no?”
“I think that’s an offensive line of questioning; the answer is no,” Ratcliffe replied, clearly perturbed. “I find it interesting that you want to—”
“Hey! I yield back—”
“You don’t want to focus on the good work that the CIA is doing, that the intelligence community is doing—”
“Director, I reclaim my time, director, I reclaim my time,” Gomez said. “I have huge respect for the CIA, huge respect for our men and women in uniform. But this was a question that’s at the top of the minds of every American. He stood in front of a podium in Europe holding a drink! So of course we want to know if his performance is compromised.”
“You wanna talk about accepting responsibility? Do you think we accept a successful strike to make Americans safer?” Ratcliffe retorted.
“Here’s the thing. This is serious. We’ve been briefed in this committee about using Signal,” Gomez said. “We know that your people are Russian, Chinese are on your phone.”
This back and forth comes on day two of the fallout from The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg being added to a Signal chat with Vice President JD Vance and President Trump’s top defense Cabinet members planning an attack on Yemen.