Why Some Republicans Don’t Want to Win the Florida Special Elections
Hint: It has to do with how much they hate Elon Musk.
At least some Republicans are eyeing a special election in Florida as their party’s getaway car from Elon Musk.
Across the country and around the world, people are protesting at Tesla dealerships and destroying Musk’s vehicles in rejection of his politics. The billionaire’s outsize influence over President Donald Trump and his cavalier approach to gutting the federal government—combined with some jarring losses for Republicans in deep-Trump territory—has made Musk an increasingly polarizing figure in Washington and has forced some Republicans to sour on the Musk connection.
At least one GOP lawmaker told Politico that an “April 1st massacre” would be a “beautiful thing,” and would awaken other Republican lawmakers to Musk’s damaging political affiliation.
“There will be 26 or so people watching Tuesday, and they’ll decide how they want to be part of the team going forward,” the unidentified House Republican said, referring to more than a couple dozen endangered GOP lawmakers.
That’s partly because Musk routinely distributes “wrong” information about government spending and forthcoming cuts, angering their local constituents.
“Elon’s work needs to wrap up, and he needs to exit stage left,” another House Republican told Politico.
The Republican candidate in one House race in deep-red Florida believes the election will be an indicator of Democratic rage against the federal administration, rather than a symbol of local conservative ire. State Senator Randy Fine is up against Josh Weil, an Orlando-area teacher.
“If you polled the district, you would find exactly the same sentiment about Donald Trump today as last November,” Fine—who is currently neck and neck with Weil in the Trump stronghold—told Politico Monday. “But what we need to take from it is the rage the Democrats feel.”
“We have to make our people understand that Donald Trump being president does not solve all of our problems, he needs a Congress to be behind him,” Fine said.