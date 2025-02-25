Federal Judge Blasts Trump’s “Ill-Conceived” Funding Freeze

“In the simplest terms, the freeze was ill-conceived from the beginning,” AliKhan wrote in her ruling. “Defendants either wanted to pause up to $3 trillion in federal spending practically overnight, or they expected each federal agency to review every single one of its grants, loans, and funds for compliance in less than twenty-four hours. The breadth of that command is almost unfathomable.”

The extension is yet another blow to Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink federal spending. The coalition, which consisted of the National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and SAGE, had asked the court to halt the freeze on the basis that OMB does not have the authority to unilaterally shutter funding to hundreds of agencies that have already had their spending approved by Congress.

The spending suspension would have impacted upward of 2,600 accounts across the government and paused the distributions of tens of billions of dollars to programs across the nation unless those agencies proved that their funding initiatives fell in line with his agenda.