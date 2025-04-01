Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
/

Trump DOJ Caves to Elon Musk With Wild Punishment for Tesla Protester

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have described acts of vandalism on Teslas as “domestic terrorism.”

People protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership in Columbus, Ohio
Brian Kaiser/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi is seeking 20 years for a Colorado man who allegedly firebombed one of Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships—in a blatantly political stunt to chase down dissidents.

Bondi announced Monday that federal prosecutors were seeking the decades-long sentence for 24-year-old Cooper Jo Frederick, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device between two vehicles outside of a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on March 7.

“All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety, therefore, there will be no negotiating,” Bondi said in a video statement posted to X, clearly intended to have a chilling effect on the nationwide spate of vandalism.

Bondi claimed that justice was coming for those involved in the so-called “wave of domestic terrorism” against Tesla, owned by the Trump administration’s resident billionaire bureaucrat.

This appears to be an extreme sentencing for a federal firebombing case. In April 2024, a Wisconsin man was sentenced to 90 months, or about seven and a half years, for attacking a building with a Molotov cocktail in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Another man was sentenced to nine years for firebombing a Planned Parenthood and plotting other attacks in grievance of a race war.

Clearly, Bondi is waging a political battle as much as a legal one, despite her promises that she would not act merely as an operative for Donald Trump.

Musk has continued to complain about how much money Tesla is losing while he serves as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which intends to slash government spending through mass layoffs and the gutting of essential services and agencies. DOGE is currently sifting through the Social Security Administration, creating widespread access issues for the millions of Americans who rely on it.

Tesla shares were down more than 7 percent Monday and have plummeted 35 percent so far this year.

Organizers held a Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action Saturday, and held rallies at over 200 Tesla locations, including close to 50 in California.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Why Some Republicans Don’t Want to Win the Florida Special Elections

Hint: It has to do with how much they hate Elon Musk.

Elon Musk raises his finger while speaking on stage in Wisconsin
Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At least some Republicans are eyeing a special election in Florida as their party’s getaway car from Elon Musk.

Across the country and around the world, people are protesting at Tesla dealerships and destroying Musk’s vehicles in rejection of his politics. The billionaire’s outsize influence over President Donald Trump and his cavalier approach to gutting the federal government—combined with some jarring losses for Republicans in deep-Trump territory—has made Musk an increasingly polarizing figure in Washington and has forced some Republicans to sour on the Musk connection.

At least one GOP lawmaker told Politico that an “April 1st massacre” would be a “beautiful thing,” and would awaken other Republican lawmakers to Musk’s damaging political affiliation.

“There will be 26 or so people watching Tuesday, and they’ll decide how they want to be part of the team going forward,” the unidentified House Republican said, referring to more than a couple dozen endangered GOP lawmakers.

That’s partly because Musk routinely distributes “wrong” information about government spending and forthcoming cuts, angering their local constituents.

“Elon’s work needs to wrap up, and he needs to exit stage left,” another House Republican told Politico.

The Republican candidate in one House race in deep-red Florida believes the election will be an indicator of Democratic rage against the federal administration, rather than a symbol of local conservative ire. State Senator Randy Fine is up against Josh Weil, an Orlando-area teacher.

“If you polled the district, you would find exactly the same sentiment about Donald Trump today as last November,” Fine—who is currently neck and neck with Weil in the Trump stronghold—told Politico Monday. “But what we need to take from it is the rage the Democrats feel.”

“We have to make our people understand that Donald Trump being president does not solve all of our problems, he needs a Congress to be behind him,” Fine said.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Team Admits They Deported an Innocent Man—and They Don’t Care

One man was deported to El Salvador in “error.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand in their office before a raid
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration has admitted that it mistakenly deported a man to a notorious prison in El Salvador due to an “administrative error,” despite the government’s repeated insistence that there were no errors in their flight determinations.

A sworn statement filed late Tuesday from a top Immigration and Customs official said that the removal of Kilmer Armado Abrego Garcia, a Salvadorean national, had been the result of an “administrative error.”

In 2019, Abrego Garcia was arrested, and although he was not charged with anything, he was served a notice to appear at removal proceedings. At the time, Abrego Garcia was denied bond because a confidential informant advised that he was a member of MS-13, according to the filing. No actual evidence of Abrego Garcia’s gang membership was provided. He was not, as Vice President JD Vance suggested on X, a “convicted” member of MS-13.

Abrego Garcia then filed an I-589 application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture. He had come to the U.S. in 2011, fleeing threats of gang violence at the age of 16, according to The Atlantic.

Although he was found to be removable, the immigration judge granted him a “withholding of removal,” a protected legal status meaning he could not be deported to El Salvador, where he would likely become a target for gang violence.

Abrego Garcia was released from custody and has been living in Maryland with his wife and 5-year-old child, who is disabled. He and his wife work full-time to support their family.

Robert Cerna, an acting field office director at the Harlingnen Field Office in Texas, where the flights ferrying 261 alleged gang members to El Salvador were staged, said in a statement that Abrego Garcia should not have been included in the flight manifest and that ICE was well aware of the hold on his removal, as it was referred to on internal forms.

Still, Abrego Garcia was included as an “alternate” for removal, Cerna said. “As others were removed from the flight for various reasons, he moved up the list and was assigned to the flight. The manifest did not indicate that Abrego Garcia should not be removed.”

“Through administrative error, Abrego-Garcia was removed from the United States to El Salvador. This was an oversight, and the removal was carried out in good faith based on the existence of a final order of removal and Abrego-Garcia’s purported membership in MS-13.”

A judge denied his family’s request for an injunction because the U.S. no longer has custody of Abrego Garcia, who now wrongfully sits in Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, or CECOT, a Salvadoran prison notorious for human rights abuses.

Vance went on the defensive Tuesday morning, repeatedly claiming in posts on X that an immigration judge had determined that Abrego Garcia was a gang member, but again he got his facts wrong.

“In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the Biden administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang,” Vance wrote, apparently forgetting that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was president from 2016 to 2020.

“He also apparently had multiple traffic violations for which he failed to appear in court. A real winner,” Vance continued, as if that somehow made Abrego Garcia a worthy candidate for torture and gang violence.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump’s Mass Purge Finally Hits Museums and Libraries

Donald Trump’s overhaul of the federal government has reached the agency that helps museums and libraries across the country.

A sign on a gate reads "Library closed until further notice."
Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM/Getty Images

Elon Musk and DOGE just soft-fired everyone at the federal agency that supports local libraries and museums nationwide. 

All 70 Institute of Museum and Library Services employees were sent an email on Monday placing them on an immediate paid administrative leave, according to the American Federation of Government Employees union. 

This comes just two weeks after President Trump signed an executive order calling for IMLS to be shut down, and days after DOGE operatives infiltrated the IMLS facility while purging its leadership. 

“Earlier today, the Institute of Museum and Library Services notified the entire staff that they are being placed on administrative leave immediately. The notification followed a brief meeting between DOGE staff and IMLS leadership,” a statement from AFGE  read. “Employees were required to turn in all government property prior to exiting the building, and email accounts are being disabled today. Museums and libraries will no longer be able to contact IMLS staff for updates about the funding they rely upon.”

The IMLS has a $313 million annual budget and distributes taxpayer money to museums and libraries across the country. Its stated goal is to “advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.”

“In the absence of staff, all work processing 2025 applications has ended,” AFGE noted. “The status of previously awarded grants is unclear. Without staff to administer the programs, it is likely that most grants will be terminated.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

Poll Shows Voters Want One Thing From Pete Hegseth After Signalgate

No one is happy with Donald Trump’s defense secretary right now.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands in front of an American flag
Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reckless treatment of classified information has left the majority of voters thinking that he should resign, according to a poll published Monday.

A poll by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail found that 54 percent of voters believed that Hegseth should resign over his involvement in the recent Signalgate scandal.

While all of the senior Trump officials who were members in the nonsecure group chat failed to notice the presence of Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic, as they discussed a strike against the Houthis, it was Hegseth alone who sent details about the timing of the attacks—definitionally classified information.

Twenty-four percent of respondents said they weren’t sure what he should do, while only 22 percent said he should remain in his post.

Republicans were slightly more likely to back Hegseth, but not by much. Only 38 percent said he should stay, but 33 percent said he should go. The rest were not sure. Meanwhile, 54 percent of independents said he should resign, while 22 said he should remain in office.

Respondents seemed slightly aggressive about Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s national security adviser who mistakenly added Goldberg to the group chat. Forty-seven percent of respondents wanted Walz to resign, while only 21 percent said he should stay. Waltz has struggled to explain the immense gaffe, and most recently claimed that the editor’s number had simply been “sucked in” to his phone.

Although the Trump administration seems interested in sweeping the national security slipup under the rug, Republicans are increasingly primed to paint Hegseth as the major culprit in Signalgate.

One senior Republican official told Politico after Signalgate that “privately, there is a lot of concern about his judgment, more than with Waltz,” in Washington. The former Fox & Friends co-host’s judgment was previously questioned when allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking were brought to light after he was tapped to lead the Pentagon.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Press Secretary Freaks Out Over Questions About Deportations

Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter who asked about people who allegedly had been wrongfully deported.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside the White House
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt flailed Monday when asked about the government’s shady system for classifying gang members. Desperate to dodge the question, Leavitt went on a tirade claiming that the reporter had no right to ask about it in the first place.

Outside of the White House, the Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg attempted to ask Leavitt about how immigration authorities had been designating individuals as members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and therefore potentially subject to deportation under the Alien Enemies Act. 

Documents in a new court filing from the government stated that for an individual to be classified as a member of TdA, all they need to do is be a Venezeulan person older than 14 years and  score eight points on a survey of different characteristics, including having symbols in their tattoos or wearing certain logos, which were worth four points each. Feinberg did the math. 

“You can get classified by simply having certain symbols in your tattoos and wearing certain streetwear brands—that alone is enough to get someone classified as TdA and sent to El Salvador,” Feinberg said. 

“That’s not true, actually, Andrew,” Leavitt snapped. Feinberg insisted he was simply reading from court documents filed by the government. 

“No, according to Department of Homeland Security and the agents—have you talked to the agents who have been putting their lives on the line to detain these foreign terrorists who have been terrorizing our communities?” Leavitt asked. 

“I–I’m not denying that—” Feinberg said, but Leavitt continued.

“TdA is a vicious gang that has taken the lives of American women, and our agents on the front lines take up deporting these people with the utmost seriousness, and there is a litany of criteria that they use to ensure that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists, and to ensure, to ensure that they qualify for deportation,” she said. 

“And shame on you, and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals who have—this is a vicious gang, Andrew! This is a vicious gang that has taken the lives of American women!”

“I’m not trying to cover for anyone,” Feinberg insisted, but Leavitt continued to attack Feinberg for even asking about the documents, once again unable to account for the government she purports to represent.

“And you said yourself there are eight criteria on that document! And you are questioning the credibility of these agents who are putting their life on the line to protect your life, and the life of everybody in this group and the life of everybody across the country? And their credibility should be questioned? They finally have a president who is allowing them to do their jobs, and God bless them for doing it,” Leavitt fumed.

Unfortunately for Leavitt, she works with the very journalists who are responsible for asking questions about the government’s wrongdoings—and when it comes to Donald Trump’s mass deportations, there seem to have been some significant ones. 

New documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday showed that the tattoos ICE is using to identify individuals as TdA gang members included a range of innocuous images such as the Jordan “Jumpman” logo, a crown, a train, and a clock, among other things. Representatives for at least three of the people deported earlier this month claim that they were wrongly classified as gang members over their tattoos. 

Because the 261 detainees deported to El Salvador earlier this month were removed under the AEA, they were stripped of due process and the opportunity to legally challenge their designation as TdA members. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that another 17 individuals were deported there on Tuesday, alleging that they were members of MS-13 and TdA—possibly violating a court order

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Press Sec. Blatantly Contradicts Trump Defending “Third Term” Comment

Karoline Leavitt appeared to put her foot in her mouth after accidentally contradicting Donald Trump’s own words.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside the White House
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is insisting that the media is overreacting to Donald Trump’s theories about staying in office for a third term. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Leavitt seemed to suggest that there was no merit to the idea, or the media’s alarm over it—despite the fact that Trump said he is “not joking” about staying in power.

“Look, you guys continue to ask a question about a third term, and then he answers honestly and candidly with a smile and then everyone here melts down about his answer,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt then pointed to Trump’s interview with reporters aboard Air Force One over the weekend—in which the president raised the idea that “people” were prompting him to run again—as the reason why Americans should not be worried about the unconstitutional effort.

“I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election—the 2020 election—was totally rigged,” Trump said. “I just don’t want the credit for the second because Biden was so bad, did such a bad job, and I think that’s one of the reasons that I’m popular.… I think we’ve had the best almost hundred days of any president.”

But during a Sunday morning phone call with NBC News’s Kristin Welker, the president insisted that he was actually very serious and “not joking” about potentially circumventing the Constitution in order to lead the country for another four years after his second term ends.

“No, no I’m not joking. I’m not joking,” the president said, during a call in which he agreed with Welker that one such plan to keep him in office involved having Vice President JD Vance front the next Republican presidential ticket with Trump as his number two—roles that they would then switch once back in office.

“That’s one. But there are others too. There are others,” Trump said, refusing to clarify what the other plans are.

The seemingly far-fetched and unconstitutional idea would require the consent of most of the country—if Trump attempted to use traditional methods to stay in the Oval Office.

As outlined in Article 5 of the Constitution, any such change requires at least two-thirds of the Senate and the House to agree on the modification, with that change then requiring ratification by a minimum of three-quarters of states in the nation.

A second approach to repealing the term-limiting amendment could be via a Constitutional Convention, though two-thirds of states would need to support the motion to have one at all, and any proposed changes to an amendment would still require ratification by three-fourths of the states.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Elon Musk’s Video on Wisconsin Election Sure Looks Like a Confession

Elon Musk’s America PAC posted quite an interesting video on that $1 million giveaway ahead of the Wisconsin election.

Elon Musk and Ekaterina Diestler hold a very large $1 million check made out to her. The check comes from America PAC. Both of them smile in front of a very large U.S. flag.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Elon Musk gives $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter, Ekaterina Diestler, during a town hall meeting on March 30 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, ahead of the state’s Supreme Court Election.

Elon Musk’s own PAC may have just posted a filmed confession about buying votes in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election this Tuesday.

The world’s richest man has poured nearly $20 million into the state-level race between Trump-endorsed County Judge Brad Schimel and Barack Obama–endorsed County Judge Susan Crawford.

Musk’s America PAC on Monday posted a video featuring Ekaterina Diestler, a Wisconsin woman who won the PAC’s $1 million giveaway on Sunday. Diestler stated that her vote—and not just her petition signature—was how she received the money.

“My name’s Ekaterina Diestler, I’m from Green Bay, Wisconsin,” the woman said in the video. “I did exactly what Elon Musk told everyone to do: Sign the petition, refer friends and family, vote, and now I have a million dollars.” Diestler’s statement clearly says that Elon Musk told her to vote—among other things—for her chance to become a millionaire.

In an effort to drum up support and attention, Musk announced last week that he’d offer up two $1 million checks on X in a lottery-style system to Wisconsin residents, “in appreciation for you taking the time to vote.” Offering people money in exchange for voting is extremely illegal in the United States.

Musk deleted this post 12 hours later, after legal experts pointed out the massive bribe he was orchestrating. He instead changed the language to circumvent that illegality, writing that “entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges.”

“Conditioning entrance to this event and eligibility for the $1 million payout on having voted arguably violates Wisconsin law, which prohibits offering or giving anything of value to induce a person to vote,” campaign finance lawyer Brendan Fischer told The New York Times.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Leaked Memo Reveals Insane Ban on Words Agriculture Department Can Say

The Department of Agriculture is no longer allowed to use the phrase “safe drinking water.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks at a podium while Donald Trump stands behind her
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks at a podium while Donald Trump stands behind her.

Forget DEI buzzwords—the Trump administration’s government censorship ordinance is now infringing on language that will make it nearly impossible for agencies to do their job.

A leaked memo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Research Service division revealed Sunday that the agency has banned some key language from its vocabulary, including the words “climate” and “vulnerable,” as well as the phrase “safe drinking water.”

Other baffling entries on the memo’s banned language list are “greenhouse gas emissions,” “methane emissions,” “sustainable construction,” “solar energy,” and “geothermal,” as well as “nuclear energy,” “diesel,” “affordable housing,” “prefabricated housing,” “runoff,” “microplastics,” “water pollution,” “soil pollution,” “groundwater pollution,” “sediment remediation,” “water collection,” “water treatment,” “rural water,” and “clean water,” among dozens of others.

“When evaluating agreements, those entries that include these terms or similar terms cannot be submitted,” wrote Sharon Strickland, the USDA’s Northeast area financial management, travel and agreements section head, in an internal March 20 email. The review will “ensure that we maintain compliance with the Administration’s EOS.”

It’s unclear how the guidance would do anything other than completely hinder the department’s ability to monitor the health and edibility of crops, or aid America’s rural development—some of its primary functions. What is clear, however, is that purging such basic speech will stifle scientific research and discourse.

Donald Trump began censoring the government as soon as he returned to office. In January, the Office of Management and Budget held tens of billions in federal funding hostage, requiring executive branch agencies to purge language related to “environmental justice,” abortion, DEI initiatives, “woke gender ideology,” and “illegal aliens” in their reports and missions. Otherwise, they would forgo their congressionally appropriated funds, per an OMB memo.

That threat has since rolled its way through the American legal system. Last week, an appeals court upheld a block on the sweeping freeze, agreeing with a previous court’s ruling that the 22-state coalition that brought the lawsuit would “irreparably suffer” under Trump’s ordinance.

“These harms included the obligation of new debt; the inability to pay existing debt; impediments to planning, hiring, and operations; and disruptions to research projects by state universities,” wrote Chief Judge David Barron.

Barron’s ruling echoed a similar decision issued by Judge Loren AliKhan in February, in which the federal judge indefinitely blocked Trump’s effort.

“In the simplest terms, the freeze was ill-conceived from the beginning,” AliKhan wrote in her ruling. “Defendants either wanted to pause up to $3 trillion in federal spending practically overnight, or they expected each federal agency to review every single one of its grants, loans, and funds for compliance in less than twenty-four hours. The breadth of that command is almost unfathomable.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Mike Waltz Used Signal for Plenty of Other Suspicious Group Chats

Trump’s national security adviser, of Signalgate fame, was in lots of sensitive group chats.

Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz stares with his mouth open
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Mike Waltz has multiple Signal group chats in addition to the now infamous “Houthi PC small group” that he added a reporter to earlier this month, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Two officials close to the situation told the Journal that Waltz has started Signal chats with Cabinet members regarding a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine as well as various other military activities.

While Trump has publicly stood behind Waltz, the president—and the rest of his inner circle—has castigated the national security adviser for the biggest blunder of Trump’s second term (so far). The Journal reports that Trump went on a few different expletive-filled rants about Waltz over the phone last week, and multiple staffers have made their discontent clear. Some noted that if a conservative outlet like Breitbart had broken the Signalgate story rather than The Atlantic, Waltz would be long gone. Others went so far as to spread past clips of Waltz being critical of Trump, alleging he is a neocon unfit to serve the MAGA agenda.

The administration has rejected reports of internal frustrations with Waltz. “The chattering of unnamed sources should be treated with the skepticism of gossip from people lacking the integrity to attach their names,” said National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.

