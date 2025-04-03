Canadian Prime Minister Darkly Warns U.S. Economic Dominance Is Over

“The global economy is fundamentally different today than it was yesterday,” Carney said. “The system of global trade anchored on the United States, that Canada has relied on since the end of the second World War—a system that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity to our country for decades—is over.”

“Our old relationship of steadily deepening integration with the United States is over. The 80-year period when the United States embraced the mantle of global economic leadership, when it forged alliances rooted in trust and mutual respect, and championed the free and open exchange of goods and services is over,” Carney continued. “While this is a tragedy, it is also the new reality.”

“We must respond with both purpose and force. We are a free, sovereign, and ambitious country. We are masters in our own home,” he added.