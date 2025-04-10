Does Trump Actually Know What’s Going on With the Budget?
Donald Trump appears to have lost his grip on reality.
Donald Trump claimed that his party was “working nicely together,” just hours after House Republicans’ infighting forced them to delay a vote on a multi-trillion dollar budget bill.
“Great News! ‘The Big, Beautiful Bill’ is coming along really well. Republicans are working together nicely. Biggest Tax Cuts in USA History!!! Getting close,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning.
House GOP members were anything but united. The night before, Republican Representative Rich McCormick told CNN’s Manu Raju that there were still 15 Republican holdouts on the bill, which would provide the funding for Trump’s sweeping agenda, including tax cuts and bolstering immigration initiatives.
Representative Thomas Massie, who has become a regular holdout against Republican-backed government spending bills, said that a provision Republicans had added that would prevent efforts to roll back Trump’s tariffs was “illegal.”
“They used the Rules Committee resolution to circumvent U.S. law,” Massie told Raju.
On Wednesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he hadn’t decided how best to rally Republican support behind the budget blueprint.
“We have a pretty well-developed playbook and it’s got a number of plays in it and I just haven’t made the call on which one it is yet,” he said.
House Republicans are expected to vote again on the bill at 10:20 a.m. before setting off on a two-week recess.