Trump Reveals Real Reason He’s Doubling Down on Disastrous Tariffs

“I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass,” Trump ranted.

“They are, they are dying to make a deal. ‘Please, please sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything sir!’” Trump said, imitating a desperate foreign leader.

Foreign leaders from the United Kingdom and Philippines said they had received no reply to their requests to broker deals with the Trump administration, and the White House has not clarified what concessions countries must make to resolve negotiations, according to Politico.