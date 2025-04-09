Trump Reveals Real Reason He’s Doubling Down on Disastrous Tariffs
Donald Trump exposed his own desperate need for praise in a rambling speech.
President Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs were never anything more than a power trip.
During a speech Tuesday night at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in Washington, Trump bragged about getting to be a dealmaker, amid rising concerns that he’s triggered an economic recession.
“I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass,” Trump ranted.
“They are, they are dying to make a deal. ‘Please, please sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything sir!’” Trump said, imitating a desperate foreign leader.
Foreign leaders from the United Kingdom and Philippines said they had received no reply to their requests to broker deals with the Trump administration, and the White House has not clarified what concessions countries must make to resolve negotiations, according to Politico.
But not everyone’s looking to make a deal. Trump’s outrageous 104 percent tariffs on U.S. imports to China went into effect Wednesday, and China responded by raising tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. to 84 percent and released a statement saying they were ready to “fight to the end.”
It seems that Trump is content to bask a little longer in his newfound power, and is in no rush to make any deals, as the stock market sinks and U.S. treasury yields climb.