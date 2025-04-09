MAGA Influencers Turn Against Trump as Tariffs Kick In

“I’m hopeful, for example, with the tariffs, that at the end of the day, I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America,” he said in a video interview on Saturday. “That’s what I hope occurs. And also, more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America if they wish to work in Europe, if they wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so in my view. So that has certainly been my advice to the president.”

Barstool founder and manosphere B-teamer David Portnoy also complained he’d lost up to 15 percent of his net worth “in stocks and crypto” due to Trump’s retaliatory tariffs.

“I’m down $7 million bucks, in stocks and crypto. And it’s a tariff city. Trump has put his tariffs all over the place. I’ve been trying to understand ‘em, I don’t,” Portnoy said last weekend on his livestream. “And everything’s in the shitter because of it.”