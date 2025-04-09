MAGA Influencers Turn Against Trump as Tariffs Kick In
Donald Trump could soon lose some of his biggest fans.
Some of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters are expressing dread and alarm as the president’s tariff policy continues to throttle the stock market and hurt their own pockets.
Last weekend, DOGE slasher in chief, Elon Musk, said that he preferred a “zero-tariff situation”—in other words, the exact opposite of what Trump is doing now.
“I’m hopeful, for example, with the tariffs, that at the end of the day, I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America,” he said in a video interview on Saturday. “That’s what I hope occurs. And also, more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America if they wish to work in Europe, if they wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so in my view. So that has certainly been my advice to the president.”
Barstool founder and manosphere B-teamer David Portnoy also complained he’d lost up to 15 percent of his net worth “in stocks and crypto” due to Trump’s retaliatory tariffs.
“I’m down $7 million bucks, in stocks and crypto. And it’s a tariff city. Trump has put his tariffs all over the place. I’ve been trying to understand ‘em, I don’t,” Portnoy said last weekend on his livestream. “And everything’s in the shitter because of it.”
Senator Ted Cruz urged the president to make and take deals to lower tariffs, something the Trump administration has said they absolutely will not do.
“Take the deal, make deals, and actually work to lower tariffs,” he said. “President Trump has the opportunity for the most extraordinary economic win for the American people right now by making a deal.… And I do wanna give a word of warning: There are voices in the administration that, rather than take a deal, are saying ‘we want to have tariffs as a permanent feature of the economy.’ I think that’d be a mistake.”
Legendary right-wing shill Ben Shapiro also voiced his disagreement with Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, noting that the move was “probably” unconstitutional. “Trump’s reciprocal tariffs imposed hundreds of billions of dollars of new taxes on Americans. It’ll be the largest tax increase since the Revenue Act of 1968, one of the biggest tax increases on American consumers in the history of America. It’s gonna cost American consumers, it’s gonna cost American producers who use inputs from other countries,” Shapiro said on his podcast. “There are real world implications for this sort of stuff. Trade wars are in fact not good, and ont easy to win, particularly if you don’t actually have a plan. It is predicated on a bad idea of how international trade works.”
Perhaps the staunchest voice of opposition was billionaire Trump donor Bill Ackman.
“By placing massive and disproportionate tariffs on our friends and our enemies alike and thereby launching a global economic war against the whole world at once, we are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital,” he wrote on X. “If … we launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate.… We are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down. May cooler heads prevail.”