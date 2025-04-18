El Salvador’s Bukele Staged Photo of Dem Senator and Abrego Garcia
Senator Chris Van Hollen was finally able to meet wrongly deported immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia. But at the last minute, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s aides staged one detail in their photo.
Senator Chris Van Hollen’s meeting with wrongly deported immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador was stage-managed by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, right down to the table settings.
Bukele used the meeting to mount a propaganda campaign on X, posting photos from their meeting and claiming that “Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’” was “now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!”
In reality, those “margaritas” were glasses with cherries and salted rims, placed on the table in front of Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia by a Bukele aide in the middle of their meeting to stage a photo. The photo was quite different from the one Van Hollen shared.
Abrego Garcia’s attire of a button-down shirt with jeans and a baseball cap was also different from what he was photographed wearing when he arrived at El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a prison known for human rights abuses. Gone were the white shirt and pants uniform of the prison’s inmates, and the cap covered Abrego Garcia’s newly shaved head, a practice that every inmate at the facility experiences.
It all seems to have been choreographed by Bukele to refute the reports of what life is really like in the prison, as well as the rumors that Abrego Garcia may have been in poor physical condition or deceased.
Clearly, El Salvador’s president is using the visit and propaganda photographs as proof that Abrego Garcia is safe in his government’s custody. But the facts are that the building trades worker was mistakenly deported and should be immediately returned to the U.S. as ordered by the Supreme Court and lower court judges. But both the White House and Bukele continue to ignore the rulings and the law.