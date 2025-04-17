ICE Officers Literally Smash Car Window Open—to Arrest Wrong Man
Every detail about this ICE arrest is terrifying.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement took violent steps earlier this week to arrest a Guatemalan man who not only has no criminal record but wasn’t even the target authorities were looking for, according to his lawyer.
Juan Francisco Méndez, a 29-year old Guatemalan immigrant, was arrested without a warrant Monday in New Bedford, Massachusetts—but that’s not the only shady thing about this arrest.
Méndez and his wife, Marilú Domingo Ortiz, were in their car when a pair of armed officers stopped them. In a video shared by The New Bedford Light, the couple told the officers that they were waiting for his lawyer to arrive before speaking with the agents. When Ortiz asked whether they had a warrant for her husband’s arrest, the officers did not respond. When asked if she could leave, they said, “No.”
In a statement, ICE told The New Republic that Méndez “refused to comply with officers’ instructions and resisted apprehension.”
The officers continued to ask Ortiz to roll down her window to speak. After some time, one of the officers, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, violently smashed the back window of Méndez’s car with what appeared to be a pickax.
“They forcibly removed me and my husband,” Ortiz said in Spanish in the video. “They pulled me out of the car violently. They treated me badly too.”
ICE said in its statement that it “concurs with the actions deemed appropriate by the officers on the scene who are trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation in a manner that ensures the success of the operation and prioritizes the safety of our officers.”
By the time Méndez’s immigration lawyer, Ondine Galvez Sniffin, arrived at the scene, it was too late for her to tell the officers they had taken the wrong man.
“They said they were looking for a certain individual, by a different name. And I said that’s not my client,” Sniffin told WBZ-TV CBS Boston. “They said, um, ‘He has prior entries to this country,’ and I said that’s not true. I know my client’s history, and that’s not him.”
Méndez, who has been in the country for two years with no criminal record, is undocumented and awaiting documentation that would solidify his asylum status, according to Sniffin.
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that in detaining Méndez, ICE broke its long-standing practice of alerting city officials before conducting an arrest. The New Bedford Police Department spokesperson confirmed Mitchell’s statement, adding that ICE officers gave the wrong address when they finally did report to the police during the incident.
Mitchell said that communication with ICE has been “inconsistent” since the beginning of Donald Trump’s administration.
“We hear the Trump administration say that they’re prioritizing convicted criminals. I’ll be the first to say I want criminals removed from the streets of New Bedford,” Mitchell told the Light. “But it should matter to everybody if these people are not criminals and they’re being detained because their identity is mistaken, that they are still adjudicating their immigration status and are waiting for a hearing.”
The Light spoke with Méndez Wednesday. “We are not criminals. We are hardworking people who came here to fight for our families and for a better future,” Méndez said from a facility in Dover, New Hampshire. He added that he was being held with 30 or 40 other individuals detained for immigration issues.
Méndez’s arrest comes amid a sharp crackdown on undocumented immigrants by the Trump administration, which has begun carrying out expedited deportations of immigrants the government alleges are gang members who, more often than not, have no criminal history.