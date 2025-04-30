Trump’s New MAGA Slogan: Kids Will Get Two Dolls and Not 30

The Trump administration has been trying for weeks now to gaslight Americans into thinking these tariffs will only be a temporary rough spot, that each country we’ve levied them on will fold, and that the man who penned The Art of the Deal will work his magic once again.

The reality of the situation is bleaker than they can imagine. The country’s gross domestic product fell by 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year, the first time in years that the economy has shrunk, while Trump blamed it entirely on former President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the whole world is bracing for impact, Americans who were already struggling are feeling deeply anxious, and Trump—whose very name is associated with opulence—has the nerve to tell the populace to buy fewer toys for their kids. Who is buying 30 toys at once?

