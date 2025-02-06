Proud Boys Leader Has a Terrifying Plan for His Future
Enrique Tarrio promised “retribution.” Here’s how he plans to get it.
An ex-incarcerated organizer of the far-right Proud Boys has lofty aspirations for his future.
In an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pitched a run for office, boasting that he had already elevated himself from prison to Mar-a-Lago in a span of two weeks.
“Last time I was on, I told you that I was gonna take some time, and I was going to really think about what I was going to do,” said Tarrio. “And I think my future is in politics. I think I’m gonna take a serious look at running for office at some point in 2026 or 2028, and I believe that there is a path for that because it is my passion.”
Tarrio then went on to say that he had made up his mind to run for office, though he wasn’t sure exactly what office that would be.
“Is it gonna be local? Is it gonna be at a federal level? I don’t know, but I will tell you that I have made a decision,” he said.
Tarrio received a 22-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy charges over his role in the January 6 attack.
In 2021, a federal prosecutor, an FBI agent, and Tarrio’s own lawyer described Tarrio as an informant for local and federal law enforcement, helping authorities nab “more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling” before he was arrested in 2012, according to Reuters.
In an interview with the network after Trump pardoned Tarrio alongside 1,500 other January 6 rioters, Tarrio said he was “jubilant.” Trump’s spontaneous decision to legally forgive his most ardent and violent supporters overrode his administration’s internal debate on the issue and amounted to little more than a “fuck it” moment for the president, according to a White House adviser who spoke with Axios.
Two weeks ago, in an interview with Alex Jones, Tarrio promised “retribution” against people who worked on prosecuting January 6 cases.
“We’ve got to do everything in our power to make sure that the next four years sets us up for the next 100 years,” he said.