Trump Deports Two More U.S. Citizen Children After Tricking Their Mom
The family was pulled over by the cops due to an expired license plate. Then, they were deported.
The Trump administration apparently deported two U.S. citizen children—ages five and four—after surreptitiously luring their mother to an immigration appointment.
Denisse Parra Vargas and her husband Omar had just dropped off their three children at school in Austin, Texas, last Thursday when they were pulled over by Texas state troopers ostensibly for having an expired license plate. But then, the police officers turned the couple over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as suspected undocumented immigrants.
Omar was sent to an ICE detention center and then deported to Mexico, but Parra Vargas was fitted with an electronic bracelet and told to report to a processing center near Austin on Tuesday. An Austin-based criminal justice and immigration advocacy organization, Grassroots Leadership, said to the Daily Beast that “[s]he was told that if she showed up, then she would be eligible for asylum as well as a work permit.”
Parra Vargas complied, and showed up on Tuesday with her three children, two of whom are U.S. citizens, for what she thought was a routine appointment. But then she and all of her children seemed to disappear in ICE custody. Grassroots Leadership scrambled its legal team to try and find them.
“We were just trying to figure out where she was,” a spokesperson for the organization said. “ICE was not giving us information.”
Even entering Parra Vargas’s information into ICE’s online detainee locator wasn’t showing any results. Then, Parra Vargas called the organization to tell them that she had been deported to Mexico with her three children.
“When she called from the other side of the border, she said that she signed a paper, but she wasn’t sure exactly what it was,” the spokesperson said. “She did not understand what she was signing.”
ICE seems to have disregarded the fact that two of Parra Vargas’s children are citizens, and could have stayed in the U.S. with a caretaker. She does not appear to have been informed of her options, Grassroots Leadership said.
“She never had a chance to consult with anybody,” the organization’s spokesperson told the Daily Beast. “Any efforts from our end to be able to advocate for her release, or even for our legal team to be able to work on her release, none of that was possible because we weren’t even able to locate her.”
Parra Vargas’s situation fits a pattern of haphazard and cruel immigration actions from the Trump administration. Her two U.S. citizen children aren’t the first Americans to be swept up by ICE or even deported in President Trump’s second term. Jose Hermosillo, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen with learning disabilities, was detained by a Border Patrol officer while visiting Tucson, Arizona, and spent 10 days in ICE detention before being released.
Late last month, the Trump administration was caught lying about undocumented immigrant women being deported with their U.S. citizen children. Similar to Parra Vargas, the women were prevented from communicating with legal counsel while in ICE custody. It appears that in order to get around the pesky constitutional rights of U.S. citizens, the Trump administration is deporting them anyway if they’re kids.