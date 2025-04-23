Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Finds Another Country to Accept His Mass Deportations

Amid the fury over Trump’s deportations to El Salvador, the administration just deported someone to Rwanda. And no, he’s not from there.

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. government is reportedly preparing to deport immigrants to Rwanda who can’t be sent back to their country of origin due to fears of prosecution.

The Handbasket newsletter reported Tuesday that a State Department cable sent from the U.S. embassy in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on March 13 stated that the country would be willing to accept such people. A new cable sent Tuesday from the State Department said that a refugee from Iraq, Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, became the first person to be officially deported to Rwanda thanks to this arrangement.

It’s quite a departure from the public deal the U.S. cut with El Salvador to accept deported immigrants in January, which resulted in legal challenges and at least one immigrant, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, being mistakenly sent to the country. The use of Rwanda as a third country for deportations has not been publicly disclosed by the country, or the U.S. government.

“This successful relocationand Rwanda’s subsequent agreement to accept additional third-country nationals (TCNs)proved the concept for developing a new removal program to relocate TCNs from the United States to Rwanda,” Tuesday’s cable states, according to The Handbasket.

The cable mentions a “wish list” from Rwanda including policy concessions as well as a single $100,000 payment for “social services, residency documents, and work permits.” The newsletter confirmed that the payment was made, but how the U.S. responded to other items on the list is unknown.

“Rwanda also agreed to accept another ten TCNs of various nationalities,” the cable also states, while adding that the country “seeks a bilateral dialogue to develop a durable program to facilitate these relocations and avoid reinventing the wheel with time-intensive ad hoc negotiations.”

Similar to Abrego Garcia, Ameen was accused of being a terrorist by the first Trump administration, who called him a member of ISIS and said he abused the refugee resettlement program. In 2014, Ameen and his family were granted refugee status, but he was arrested in 2018 by “dozens of armed men” at his Sacramento home.

The administration claims that Ameen murdered an Iraqi police officer as part of an ISIS plot, and tried to have him deported back to Iraq to stand trial. Ameen maintains that he is innocent, saying that he was in Turkey at the time of the murder awaiting refugee status with the United Nations.

A federal judge ruled in 2021 that the case against Ameen was “dubious” with “unreliable” witnesses and allegations that were “simply not plausible,” ordering his immediate release. But just after he was released, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, under the Biden administration, picked him up again and began deportation proceedings.

Last year in May, Ameen said in a statement that “I am so grateful to the judge for listening to all the evidence, and I thank God that in this country, I had the right to defend myself and be found innocent. I love America and want to enjoy living here with my wife and children for the rest of my life. It saddens me that I still have to fight for my freedom again.”

Yet, Ameen was let down by the U.S., and is now the first person to be deported by the Trump administration to Rwanda, and on the basis of weak evidence to boot. Will he get any restitution, or will he be stuck overseas like Abrego Garcia?

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Isn’t Even Popular on Immigration Anymore, Brutal Poll Shows

Donald Trump is failing on his biggest campaign promise.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Immigration was one of Donald Trump’s winning priorities with American voters, but not anymore.

Three recent polls have practically spelled disaster for Trump on the issue, with Americans increasingly disapproving of the president’s immigration policies amid a flurry of rushed deportations.

A YouGov/Economist poll released Wednesday indicates that Americans have soured on Trump’s immigration stances, with 50 percent of respondents disapproving compared to 45 percent approving.

The poll comes on the heels of a Reuters-Ipsos poll published Monday that indicated that 46 percent of the country disapproved of Trump’s immigration policies. And earlier this month, a Quinnipiac survey found that 50 percent of polled respondents didn’t agree with Trump on immigration.

During his second inaugural address in January, Trump promised to “eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil.” But in the months since Trump has returned to the White House, he has defied court orders, ignored the Supreme Court, and challenged the Constitution in order to advance his nativist immigration agenda.

In March, the Trump administration deported more than 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to El Salvador by invoking a Japanese internment-era wartime policy. That gave the administration the cover to deport the men without due process, a critical error that has only continued to mire the administration in more controversy, as it has become increasingly apparent that some members of the charged group—such as Kilmar Abrego Garcia—had never been convicted of a crime.

The administration has since had to admit that it mistakenly deported Garcia, though it has simultaneously appeared unable to retrieve him from the crowded foreign prison where the government is paying El Salvador $6 million to house the alleged gang members.

The YouGov/Economist poll found that 50 percent of Americans wanted Trump to bring Garcia back, while 28 percent agreed with the president’s actions.

The White House has said that Garcia “will never live” in the U.S. again.

“When President Trump declared MS-13 to be a foreign terrorist organization, that meant that (Abrego Garcia) was no longer eligible, under federal law … for any form of immigration relief in the United States,” said White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller last week.

Despite the White House’s insistence, just 27 percent of Americans are convinced Abrego Garcia’s a member of MS-13, according to the YouGov survey.

In a meeting with Trump, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele referred to a question regarding Garcia’s potential release as “preposterous.”

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” Bukele said, claiming that he did not have the authority to return Garcia to his family in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has pitched immigration alternatives such as the “gold card” that seem to be little more than opportunities to sell American democracy to the “highest bidder,” allowing America’s longtime adversaries—including Russian oligarchs—to effectively buy their way into the country.

Read more about Trump’s approval ratings:
Americans Are Totally Fed Up With Trump, New Poll Finds
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Warns Ukraine’s Zelenskiy About Crimea in Blistering Rant

Donald Trump ripped into the Ukrainian president for refusing to give Crimea to Russia in peace negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference in London
Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s most recent attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over Crimea couldn’t be more pro-Russian if it had been written by Vladimir Putin himself.

In an angry post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump criticized Zelenskiy for refusing to recognize Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, after the U.S. president pushed for a peace deal that would allow Russia to keep all of the territory it had seized from Ukraine.

“This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump wrote. “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”

This is coming from the same person who has repeatedly attempted to rewrite history to place Ukraine at fault for Russia’s invasion. Trump has also totally abdicated any responsibility in the situation. During his first term, Trump repeatedly undermined Zelenskiy and emboldened Putin. Crucially, after Trump’s first term, the situation in Ukraine was largely the same as it was under Obama. During peace negotiations, Trump has continued to barter on behalf of Russia, carving out a deal that punishes Ukraine for accepting U.S. military aid.

On some level, Trump must’ve realized how inane he sounded, because he quickly jumped on the defensive. “I have nothing to do with Russia,” he wrote. “But have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever.

“The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE,” Trump added.

Russia currently controls roughly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.

Trump’s latest attack comes as Vice President JD Vance issued a stark ultimatum for the two European countries to come together over peace talks or risk the U.S. walking away. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff decided not to attend a planned meeting in London between the U.S., Ukraine, and other European leaders, due to what Rubio’s spokesperson called “logistical issues.”

Read more about the Trump administration’s Ukraine policy:
JD Vance Issues Ukraine Stark Ultimatum as Rubio Ditches Peace Talks
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Detained U.S. Citizen Says Immigration Agents Lied About Everything

Immigration officials detained Jose Hermilloso for over a week. He says their story of what happened is completely inaccurate.

A protester holds a sign that reads "Stop disappearing us."
DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Image/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. government detained a U.S. citizen for 10 days on claims he was an undocumented immigrant, and then lied in their official account.

Jose Hermosillo is a 19-year-old New Mexico resident who visited his girlfriend’s family in Tucson, Arizona, earlier this month. After suffering from a seizure, he was transported to a hospital by ambulance and did not have his state ID. After being released from the Tucson hospital, Hermosillo did not know how to get back to where he was staying, he told the Popular Information newsletter. He sought out a police officer for help.

That officer happened to work for Border Patrol, and asked Hermosillo where he was from and if he had papers. Hermosillo said, “New Mexico,” to which the officer replied, “Don’t make me [out] like [I’m] stupid. I know you’re from Mexico.” Hermosillo was then arrested.

But the Department of Homeland Security’s account says something completely different. According to the DHS X account, “Hermosillo’s arrest and detention were a direct result of his own actions and statements.”

X screenshot Homeland Security @DHSgov On April 8, Jose Hermosillo approached Border Patrol in Tucson Arizona stating he had ILLEGALLY entered the U.S. and identified himself as a Mexican citizen. Border enforcement processed Mr. Hermosillo lawfully. Days later, his family presented documents showing proof of U.S. citizenship. The charges were dismissed and he was released. Mr. Hermosillo’s arrest and detention were a direct result of his own actions and statements. (with photos of the documents signed by Hermilloso)

“Jose Hermosillo approached Border Patrol in Tucson Arizona stating he had ILLEGALLY entered the U.S. and identified himself as a Mexican citizen,” the account stated Monday. The DHS also released a supposed transcript of Hermosillo’s conversation with a Border Patrol agent, signed “JOSE,” in which Hermosillo said he was born in Mexico and illegally entered the U.S.

According to Hermosillo’s girlfriend, he has learning disabilities and is only able to write his own name. He told Popular Information that he did not graduate from high school, only finishing the tenth grade. According to the DHS report, Hermosillo “read” their document or had it read to him, but he says that never happened. On top of that, the documents contain inaccurate information, claiming that Hermosillo was detained “at or near Nogales, Arizona,” which is more than 70 miles away from Tucson.

Hermosillo was then held in a cell with 15 other men at Florence Correctional Center, a privately run immigration detention facility, for 10 days before being released on April 17. Two days into his detention, he told a judge that he was a U.S. citizen, but prosecutors then asked that his hearing be rescheduled, with Hermosillo remaining in detention until then. Seven days later, at the next hearing, his family provided the immigration court with his birth certificate.

While in detention, Hermosillo contracted the flu but was not provided with any medicine after he requested it. His pleas to prison staff that he was a U.S. citizen were met with replies of, “Call your lawyer.”

Ultimately, while Hermosillo managed to secure his release, his account is a horror story of how quickly someone can be detained on the suspicion of being an undocumented immigrant, and how the government will even lie to keep someone in detention. The Trump administration is staunchly resisting any kind of legal safeguard to protect the rights of immigrants or those mistakenly detained, blatantly denying people the right of due process.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Pete Hegseth’s Group Chat Scandal Ramps up Disaster Inside Pentagon

Pete Hegseth turned the Department of Defense into a disaster zone, a new report has found.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the U.S. Army War College
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon is in shambles after an explosive power struggle saw the secretary of defense’s top civilian advisers dismissed, Politico reported Wednesday.

Donald Trump’s laughably unqualified pick to lead the Department of Defense may have thought he was bringing in advisers to help supplement his blatant lack of experience—but the situation at the Pentagon quickly detonated into a bitter battle of personalities as his top aides competed for influence.

At the center is Joe Kasper, Hegseth’s departing chief of staff who reportedly counseled the secretary to fire three of his other top advisers last week over leak concerns, according to Politico, which spoke with nine current and former DOD officials.

Hegseth’s senior adviser Dan Caldwell, chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary Colin Carroll, and deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick were all put on the chopping block—and apparently, it was because Kasper had it out for them when they were brought in to help supplement his unprofessional leadership.

“When Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick took on many of his responsibilities at Hegseth’s direction, a rift deepened between Joe and them,” one source told Politico. “After several weeks, Joe began trying to move them out apparently by bad-mouthing them to the secretary.”

“Kasper did not like that those guys had the secretary’s ear,” another person familiar with the dynamic told Politico. “He did not like that they had walk-in and hanging-out privileges in the office. He wanted them out. It was a knife fight.”

For his part, Kasper has claimed that his scrutiny of the advisers was the result of his direction to investigate a spate of leaks about Hegseth’s allegedly sharing classified material in unsecured group chats. Hegseth suspected the leaks were a result of the severe infighting, someone close to him told Politico.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson Monday, Caldwell claimed that individuals with “personal vendettas” against Hegseth’s three ousted advisers had “weaponized” the investigation against them.

“There’s just a lot of tension, there’s a lot of bad blood,” said one person with knowledge of the matter. “And there’s a lot of people trying to assert dominance in an area where it’s very hard to do without cutting somebody else.”

“There is a complete meltdown in the building, and this is really reflecting on the secretary’s leadership,” another person familiar with the feud told Politico. “Pete Hegseth has surrounded himself with some people who don’t have his interests at heart.”

Last week, Politico reported that Kasper would be stepping away from his role for a new position at the agency.

Hegseth himself may not be long for the DOD, with one anonymous source saying that the secretary may “implode on his own,” while another suggested that Trump could get tired of the distractions from the former Fox News host’s tenure at the Pentagon. But on Sunday, the president criticized Hegseth’s detractors.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk’s Critics on X Face the Consequences

The world’s richest man appears to be using X to control his critics.

Elon Musk wears a MAGA hat and presses his fingertips together while sitting in a Cabinet meeting in the White House
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, has been targeting people who are mean to him on X, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that three X users who engaged in public online feuds with the billionaire were essentially shadow-banned shortly after, with their views and reach falling off a cliff.

In December, popular right-wing X commentator Anastasia Maria Loupis got into it with Musk over the H-1B visa fiasco, in which the more white ethno-nationalist section of MAGA chided the billionaire for supporting foreign workers in America. She had her check removed and stopped going consistently viral.

“It’s been 4 weeks since @elonmusk deliberately destroyed my once very viral X account. In 4 weeks, I’ve had ZERO viral posts. I used to have at least 5-10 a day. This happened right after Elon Musk got himself into the White House,” she wrote on X in January. “To me, this is 4 years of work against corrupt governments down the drain, and 3 Medical Boards ‘investigations’ as punishment for telling the truth about Covid, climate scam, transgender ideology, Ukraine, Gaza, Israel. This is exactly what Elon Musk promised not to do when he took over Twitter.”

Full-time Trump muse Laura Loomer had a similar experience.

“Is DOGE a way to ‘cut spending’ or REDIRECT the spending toward the pet projects of tech bro billionaires? It’s looking like the latter TBH,” she said on X in December, a sharp take from one of the worst people the MAGAverse has to offer. “‘Hey let’s convince the peasants that we are saving them money as we enrich ourselves! Then when they find out and speak out, we will have the Indian Mods Ban them!’”

“Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore,” Musk replied. Loomer’s reach and platform shrank dramatically shortly after that interaction. She had her X Premium status revoked, which eliminated her ability to monetize. She alleges she lost about $50,000 in that time, but she did later regain access to X Premium.

“I think it’s wrong to say it’s a free speech platform and then shut off people’s ability to monetize,” Loomer said at the time.

The third popular right-wing victim of Musk’s free speech suppression was Infowars host Owen Shroyer, who also piled on in the foreign workers beef and had his X Premium access swiftly revoked with no explanation.

​​“My theory is that someone is manipulating reach based off of personal, political or issue based bias,” Shroyer said in an email to the Times, stopping short of directly naming Musk.

It isn’t clear exactly how each of these accounts were shadow-banned. It’s also unclear how many people Musk has done this to, as smaller accounts may not be as noticeable. For a man who laments the intolerance of the left and bemoans cancel culture, he sure has thin skin.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

60 Minutes Chief Abruptly Quit. Here’s the Reason Why.

Executive producer Bill Owens resigned, saying he could no longer run the show independently.

60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens speaks while sitting with his hands folded around his knee
Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Collision/Getty Images
Former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens

Bill Owens’s shocking exit from 60 Minutes was akin to a soldier pulling the pin on their last grenade, according to current employees at the serial magazine show.

The chief producer stepped aside Tuesday after 24 years on the show, amid network turmoil related to a $20 billion lawsuit brought by Donald Trump, who has repeatedly alleged that 60 Minutes’ sit-down interview with Kamala Harris prior to Election Day had “defrauded” the American public.

“The lawsuit was baseless. He wouldn’t apologize, he wouldn’t bend,” one 60 Minutes source anonymously told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “He fought for the broadcast and for independent journalism, and that cost him his job. It’s shameful.”

A second internal source said that Owens had “dedicated his life to CBS and the broadcast.”

“It’s like a guy who has been battling for months against an attack—unable to defend the broadcast from inappropriate corporate influence. He pulled the pin from his last grenade. He sacrificed himself hoping it might make our corporate overlords wake up and realize they risk destroying what makes 60 Minutes great,” the source said.

“It’s clear now, in a quest to sell the company, Shari Redstone and others will bow to presidential pressure,” the source told CNN, referring to the nonexecutive chairwoman of CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global.

60 Minutes is one of the crown jewels of American broadcast journalism, and they have no problem crushing it in their race to make a deal and make themselves richer,” the source continued.

Trump and his allies have claimed that CBS should lose its broadcasting license for what they view as selectively editing Harris’s answers to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two of the network’s shows—60 Minutes and Face the Nation—cut and aired different portions of her answer on different days. But a Federal Communications Commission review of the segment found that Harris’s answers had not been sliced and diced together—instead, they had been trimmed from the former vice president’s extended 21-second response.

“Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it,” Owens wrote Tuesday, in a memo to staff obtained by The Washington Post. “To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience.”

Owens further wrote that he was departing so that the show—which he described as “my life”—could “move forward.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Abrego Garcia’s Wife Forced to Go Into Hiding Thanks to DHS Slip-Up

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife says she fears for her safety since the Trump administration deported him to a prison in El Salvador.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, hugs their family pastor. The photo is taken through a window.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, hugs their family pastor as they leave federal court in Maryland, on April 15.

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, was forced to move to a safe house with her children, after the government posted their home address to social media.

White House officials have spent weeks trying to justify their deportation of Abrego Garcia, even after admitting in court that sending him to El Salvador was an “administrative error,” claiming with no evidence that he is a violent criminal and gang member.

At one point, the Department of Homeland Security posted online an order of protection that Jennifer Vasquez Sura had sought, but later abandoned, against her husband. That order contained Vasquez Sura’s home address, unredacted.

“I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.”

Vasquez Sura, a U.S. citizen, is now staying in an undisclosed location with her three children while Abrego Garcia remains thousands of miles away, despite a Supreme Court order requiring the U.S. government to facilitate his return. Both the Trump administration and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele say that Abrego Garcia will not be coming back to the U.S., and Vasquez Sura has received hateful comments and taunts on social media.

“I didn’t even think it would become this big—it just happened,” Vasquez Sura said. “But if God threw me in this, I know he’s going to take me out of it. So this is God’s battle. And I’m going to fight it—for Kilmar and for everyone.”

The government has not commented on the decision to leave the family’s address in the document it posted online. Even after the Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration has fought against returning Abrego Garcia and been admonished by several lower courts, most recently on Tuesday. To this White House, neither Abrego Garcia nor Vasquez Sura’s well-being matter at all.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Treasury Secretary Desperately Redefines “America First”

Secretary Scott Bessent is scrambling to pull Donald Trump back from disaster.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gestures and speaks at a podium during the International Finance Institute Global Outlook Forum
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is attempting to pull Donald Trump back from the proverbial cliff by presenting his own interpretation of the president’s “America First” economic policies.

“I wish to be clear: America first does not mean America alone. To the contrary, it is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trade partners,” Bessent said Wednesday morning during an address at the Institute of International Finance.

Bessent’s careful remarks portray a notably different position than Trump, who has continually insisted that the U.S. doesn’t actually need economic partnerships with some of its largest trading partners. Perhaps that messaging wasn’t attracting the attention of foreign leaders, who Trump is hoping will approach him to cut new economic deals.

Bessent said that instead, the U.S. was hoping to “rebalance” the international financial system.

“America first means we’re doubling down on our engagement with the international financial system,” he said.

Bessent’s blatant attempt to walk back Trump’s trade war came shortly after the president indicated he was considering reducing tariffs on China. “145 percent is very high and it won’t be that high,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday. “It won’t be anywhere near that high. It’ll come down substantially. But it won’t be zero.”

Bessent had told investors Tuesday that Trump’s steep tariffs on China had effectively imposed a trade embargo between the two countries, and that he expected things to deescalate soon.

Bessent’s statements Wednesday were part of meetings between the International Monetary Fund and World Bank taking place in Washington this week.

The IMF said Tuesday that Trump’s tariffs would significantly slow economic growth, both domestically and globally. The IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters that the odds of a recession in the U.S. had increased from 25 percent in October 2024 to 40 percent.

Bessent took a moment to hit back at the global lender of last resort during his remarks. “The IMF once focused on global monetary cooperation and financial stability. Now, it spends excessive time and resources on climate change, gender, and social issues, which are not its mission,” Bessent said.

While answering questions, the Treasury secretary also insisted that the dollar would remain the reserve currency, despite the rapid de-dollarization that has resulted from Trump’s sweeping “reciprocal tariff” policy. On Monday, the ICE U.S. dollar index—which measures the dollar against foreign currencies—sank more than one percent to its lowest level since March 2022.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Americans Are Totally Fed Up With Trump, New Poll Finds

Trump’s approval rating is tanking by every indicator that matters.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Americans at large disapprove of President Trump’s performance on virtually every key issue, according to recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos.

About 48 percent disapprove of his performance regarding the “rule of law,” 49 percent disapprove of his performance on the environment, 51 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, 52 percent disapprove of his performance on international trade, and a whopping 57 percent disapprove of his performance on the cost of living.

X screenshot Matt McDermott @mattmfm Reuters/Ipsos poll finds Trump underwater on every major issue and his economic approval rating falling to 37%, a record low for Trump. Remarkably bad numbers so early in a term. (screenshot of Trupm’s poll numbers)

Trump has overhauled the government, upturned the economy, and completely eroded any sense of security or power that the United States offered as a global trading partner. His wantonly placed tariffs will keep the cost of living high (so much for those grocery prices he campaigned on) while doing nothing to reduce inflation. While it’s unusual for performance ratings to be this paltry this soon in a presidential term, the speed at which Trump has undertaken his chaotic policies certainly explains the numbers. And it’s far from over.

“There’s a big risk for Trump that it’s only going to get worse from here,” said the libertarian CATO Institute’s Scott Lincicome.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington