Here’s How Much Money Trump’s Tariffs Are Actually Making
Donald Trump promised his tariffs would make the country rich.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has revealed how much money has been generated from Donald Trump’s tariffs—and it’s not nearly as much as the president has claimed, NBC News reported Wednesday.
“Since April 5, CBP has collected over $500 million under the new reciprocal tariffs, contributing to more than $21 billion in total tariff revenue from 15 presidential trade actions implemented since Jan 20, 2025,” CBP said in a statement to CNBC Monday.
But that directly contradicts Trump’s claim that his tariffs are raking in a whopping $2 billion every day.
The real number is closer to $250 million per day, according to the CBP. The Treasury Department reported Monday that the day’s deposits listed under “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” totaled $305 million.
Earlier this month, Trump announced sweeping a “reciprocal tariff” policy, imposing a blanket 10 percent tariff on products from nearly every country in the world. After the stock market tanked, Trump announced a three-month pause on imposing the tariffs, with an exception for China, on which he has levied a 145 percent tariff on everything but certain tech products.
In return, China has imposed its own 125 percent tariff on all U.S. goods, which is already hurting American farmers, who exported $1.6 billion worth of beef to China last year.
Trump has also imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and autoparts.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that Trump’s sweeping tariff policy would likely raise inflation, despite the president’s many promises to lower prices upon entering office.