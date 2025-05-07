Trump Plans Deportations to War-Torn Country With “Hellscape” Prisons
The Trump administration has found another country to send people to, even as the courts insist he has to return hundreds of people he’s already deported.
The Trump administration is planning to use a military plane to deport immigrants to Libya in a cruel, arbitrary escalation of its mass deportation campaign. The deportations could happen as soon as Wednesday, and the nationality of the immigrants remains unclear.
The situation in Libya is so unstable that the State Department dissuades its citizens from traveling there “due to crime, terrorism, unexploded land mines, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed conflict.”
The detention centers where these migrants would be held are even worse. A 2021 Amnesty International investigation found “horrific violations” in the prisons there, calling them a total “hellscape.” The organization’s Middle East Deputy Director Diana Eltahaway noted that prisoners are “immediately funnelled into arbitrary detention and systematically subjected to torture, sexual violence, forced labour and other exploitation with total impunity.... The entire network of Libyan migration detention centres is rotten to its core and must be dismantled.”
This comes months after the administration pulled a similar move by sending Venezuelan immigrants to the infamous CECOT prison in El Salvador—an extrajudicial move that is still being debated by the court.