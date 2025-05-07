Federal Reserve Rings Every Alarm Bell About Trump’s Economy
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has delivered an alarming warning about Trump’s tariffs causing stagflation.
Jerome Powell has once again said what everyone except Trump seems to already know: Lowering inflation while enacting staggering tariffs is virtually impossible.
“If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they’re likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth, and an increase in unemployment,” the Federal Reserve chair said on Wednesday. “The effects on inflation could be short-lived, reflecting a one-time shift in the price level. It is also possible that the inflationary effects could instead be more persistent. Avoiding that outcome will depend on the size of the tariff effects, on how long it takes for them to pass through fully into prices, and ultimately on keeping longer-term inflation expectations well-anchored.”
This is exactly what Trump doesn’t want the American public to hear. The president has repeatedly attacked Powell for his honesty, referring to him as “Mr. Too Late” and “a major loser,” and calling for his termination after Powell correctly noted that wanton tariffs cause inflation.
Though Powell didn’t name it, he was clearly referring to “stagflation: slow GDP growth, high inflation, and high unemployment. The Federal Reserve refused to cut interest rates on Wednesday, as Powell described the concerns with Trump’s economic plans.
“Donald Trump’s tariffs mean you could suffer higher prices and lose your job AT THE SAME TIME, Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on X. “Forget dolls, families will be forced to make impossible choices between necessities like food, housing, and health care.”
Trump’s trade war loses a lot of validity when people like Powell call it what it is: a tax on top of an already high cost of living for everyday people.