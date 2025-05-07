Trump’s Birthday Parade to Cost Eyewatering Amount—and Could Get Worse
The price tag for Donald Trump’s birthday parade keeps going up.
Donald Trump is planning to pay $45 million to roll tanks down the streets of Washington, D.C., on his birthday.
It was only a few months ago that the president signed an executive order creating a program to “beautify Washington D.C.” Now, he’s plotting to transform his expensive birthday parade into a demolition derby that will cause serious damage to the roads that line the nation’s capitol.
Jennifer Griffin, Fox News’s chief national security correspondent, wrote on X Wednesday that the newest batch of plans for a military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary—which also happens to fall on Flag Day, Trump’s birthday—will feature 90 heavy vehicles.
This would include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and heavy artillery weaponry. Griffin reported there would be 10 tanks and 10 Howitzers.
The first time Trump pitched the idea of throwing a massive military parade in his honor was in 2018. At the time, plans to include tanks were ultimately scrapped over concerns they would damage the roads. A Pentagon planning memo said that the procession would “include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks,” because “consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure.”
This time around, it seems similar considerations to preserve local infrastructure have been skipped.
During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday, Trump said the hefty $45 million price tag was “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.” U.S. defense planners said that the price would fall somewhere between $25 million and $45 million, according to Griffin.
Those numbers should be questionable, however. In 2018, the estimated price tag of Trump’s parade was roughly $92 million. Imagining that these plans include many of the same features as the ones from seven years ago, inflation would put the price tag closer to $117 million.
Whatever the price tag may be, it will fall squarely on the Army, with the cost being divided between units. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ordered major cost-cutting measures in the military. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Monday for a 20 percent reduction in four star generals and general officers in the National Guard, and a 10 percent reduction in general and flag officers.
“Through these measures, we will uphold our position as the most lethal fighting force in the world, achieving peace through strength and ensuring greater efficiency, innovation, and preparedness for any challenge that lies ahead,” Hegseth stated in a memo.
It’s no secret that Trump has hated Washington for years—but that doesn’t mean he should be allowed to destroy it for a vanity project. A “No Kings Day” protest is already being planned to combat the parade.