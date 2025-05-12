Cognitive Decline? Trump Fumbles Basic Math in Own Drug Prices Order

“Drug prices will come down by, much more really if you think—59, if you think of sometimes a drug that is 10 times more expensive, it’s much more than the 59 percent. You know, it depends on the way you want to analyze it, but in one way you could analyze it that way,” Trump said. “But between 59 and 80, and I guess even 90 percent.”

Trump insisted that the prices would be slashed by a far more significant rate than the cut he pushed in his first term. “Well, we’re getting them down 60, 70, 80, 90 percent—but actually more than that if you think about it in a way, mathematically,” he added.

Trump got one thing right: it’s entirely unclear how much prices will be reduced. If pharmaceutical companies fail to strike a deal to lower prices, then the U.S. will tie its drug prices to those paid by other countries. But as of now, nothing has changed.

