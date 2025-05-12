Cognitive Decline? Trump Fumbles Basic Math in Own Drug Prices Order
Donald Trump made some wild claims about how much he’s about to bring down drug costs.
Does Donald Trump know the details of his own executive order to reduce the price of pharmaceuticals?
During an address from the White House Monday morning, the president stumbled over the terms of his latest executive order, which set a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to negotiate lower prices in the U.S.
“Drug prices will come down by, much more really if you think—59, if you think of sometimes a drug that is 10 times more expensive, it’s much more than the 59 percent. You know, it depends on the way you want to analyze it, but in one way you could analyze it that way,” Trump said. “But between 59 and 80, and I guess even 90 percent.”
Trump insisted that the prices would be slashed by a far more significant rate than the cut he pushed in his first term. “Well, we’re getting them down 60, 70, 80, 90 percent—but actually more than that if you think about it in a way, mathematically,” he added.
Trump got one thing right: it’s entirely unclear how much prices will be reduced. If pharmaceutical companies fail to strike a deal to lower prices, then the U.S. will tie its drug prices to those paid by other countries. But as of now, nothing has changed.
This is far from the first time the president has struggled trying to explain a policy idea. Last week, the president rambled incoherently when asked to explain why he wanted to reopen Alcatraz.