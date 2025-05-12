Trump’s Drug Prices Executive Order Is a Big Pile of Nothing

But that’s detached from reality—the U.S. pays more for drugs because it’s an outlier among high-income, first world countries, which predominantly support universal, public health coverage.

Trump’s first term rule—“Most Favored Nation”—was focused on lowering the cost of Medicare payments on certain drugs, but it barely made it out of the White House. The policy was blocked by federal courts shortly after it was announced in late 2020, and was then rescinded by President Joe Biden in 2021.

This time around, Trump’s order sets a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to negotiate lower prices. If there is no deal, then the U.S. will tie its drug prices to those paid by other countries. But as of now, nothing has changed.