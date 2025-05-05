Cognitive Decline? Trump Spews a Word Salad to Explain Alcatraz Idea.
Obviously this is a well-conceived plan by a very stable genius.
President Donald Trump just gave a completely incoherent explanation for his impromptu plan to reopen Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.
“How will you use it? How did you come up with the idea?” a reporter asked the president on Monday.
“Well, I guess I was supposed to be a moviemaker. We’re talking—we started with the moviemaking, and it will end,” Trump replied. “It represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order. Our country needs law and order. Alcatraz is, I would say, the ultimate, right? Alcatraz, Sing Sing, and Alcatraz, the movies.
“But uh, it’s right now a museum, believe it or not. Lotta people go there. It housed the most violent criminals in the world, and nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they, as you know the story, they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and uh, it was a lot of shark bites, a lot of problems. Nobody’s ever escaped from Alcatraz, and just represented something strong having to do with law and order; we need law and order in this country.”
Trump said he hoped to “bring [Alcatraz] back in large form, add a lot.”
“It sort of represents something that’s both horrible and beautiful and strong and miserable, weak,” he added. “It’s got a lot of qualities that are interesting.”
Despite his surplus of adjectives, Trump’s response didn’t quite answer the question.
Some have suggested that Trump was inspired by Escape From Alcatraz, the 1979 film that aired on South Florida’s WLRN on Saturday night (Trump was staying in Palm Beach). Shortly after announcing plans to reopen Alcatraz, Trump also posted on Truth Social that he was planning to place tariffs on foreign-made movies.
This is certainly not the first time the president has had trouble answering questions. Just last week, when asked about his administration’s punitive measures against Harvard University, Trump began ranting about fictional riots of Trump supporters in Harlem.