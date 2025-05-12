New Pope Praises Journalists Seeking Truth in Polarizing Times
Donald Trump may want to take the hint.
Pope Leo XIV is calling for an end to the “war of words,” and for the world to stand with journalists seeking truth.
The newly minted pope directly addressed journalists in Italian at a press conference at the Vatican on Monday, making an appeal for kindness, truth, and journalistic freedom.
“The way we communicate is of fundamental importance: We must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war,” he said. “Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism, and even hatred; let us free it from aggression. We do not need loud, forceful communication, but rather communication that is capable of listening and of gathering the voices of the weak who have no voice.”
Pope Leo also raised support for journalists jailed or reporting from war zones.
“The Church recognizes these witnesses—I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives—the courage of those who defend dignity, justice, and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices,” he said.
According to Reporters Without Borders, at least 550 journalists are being detained across the world. Around 160 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza.
The speech may catch Trump and JD Vance’s attention, especially given news last week that the pope doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of the two.
This statement is yet another example of Pope Leo setting the tone, leaning into the Catholic social justice that his predecessor, Pope Francis, was known for. Leo has also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid to the territory.