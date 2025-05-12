New Pope Praises Journalists Seeking Truth in Polarizing Times

“The way we communicate is of fundamental importance: We must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war,” he said. “Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism, and even hatred; let us free it from aggression. We do not need loud, forceful communication, but rather communication that is capable of listening and of gathering the voices of the weak who have no voice.”

Pope Leo also raised support for journalists jailed or reporting from war zones.

“The Church recognizes these witnesses—I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives—the courage of those who defend dignity, justice, and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices,” he said.