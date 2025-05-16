Supreme Court Finally Does Something About Trump’s Deportations
The Supreme Court has blocked Trump from restarting his mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.
The Supreme Court has once again ordered President Donald Trump to cool his jets on using the Alien Enemies Act to conduct deportations.
The high court ruled 7-2 Friday to temporarily block the Trump administration from deporting another set of detainees in northern Texas, Venezuelan immigrants accused of being gang members who feared they would be the next to be removed from the country under the wartime powers law.
The court sided with the detainees, ruling they should have been given more notice to contest their removal, and sent the case to a lower appeals court to decide whether Trump can legally deport the immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act and how much notice detained immigrants should receive before being deported.
“We decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given on April 18, and we grant temporary injunctive relief to preserve our jurisdiction while the question of what notice is due is adjudicated,” the seven justices wrote in the majority opinion.
“Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster.”
Naturally, conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas couldn’t even agree on this meager ruling. Justice Kavanaugh concurred.
The court even went so far as to quote itself on the Fifth Amendment, a worthwhile action given Trump and Stephen Miller’s constant redefinition of the very straightforward policy.
“[T]he Fifth Amendment entitles aliens to due process of law in the context of removal proceedings.”
This story has been updated.