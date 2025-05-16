Trump Freaks After SCOTUS Trashes His Birthright Citizenship Arguments
Donald Trump apparently can’t handle the fact that the justices thought his arguments were bad.
Supreme Court justices on both sides of the ideological spectrum dismantled the Trump administration’s birthright citizenship arguments, so the president, in turn, accused the nation’s highest judiciary of being gamed by his political opponents.
“The Radical Left SleazeBags, which has no cards remaining in its illegal bag of tricks, is, in a very coordinated manner, PLAYING THE REF with regard to the United States Supreme Court,” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social around midnight Thursday. “They lost the Election in a landslide, and with it, have totally lost their confidence and reason. They are stone cold CRAZY! I hope the Supreme Court doesn’t fall for the games they play. The people are with us in bigger numbers than ever before. They want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Birthright citizenship is baked into the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born or naturalized on U.S. soil. But Trump attempted to end the constitutionally enshrined right mere hours after he was sworn in by signing an executive order stating that children born to immigrants on temporary visas or who are in the country illegally should not be entitled to birthright status. Trump’s order has since been blocked by multiple judges in multiple court circuits.
The Justice Department’s case was an effort by the administration to curb their lower court rulings, hoping to stymy their losses on birthright cases by winning a ruling that judges can only block orders related specifically to the people or areas involved.
The president was apparently still ruminating on it by Friday morning, when he posted on Truth Social that the “SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF. WE CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY!”
But both conservative and liberal justices torched the Trump administration’s arguments for ending the program during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday. Justice Elena Kagan questioned why the White House was blatantly ignoring several lower court rulings that the executive order was unconstitutional. Justice Brett Kavanaugh—a Trump appointee—pressed the Justice Department’s lead lawyer into a corner, forcing U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer to admit that the Trump administration didn’t even know how it would actually enforce its birthright citizenship order.
The solicitor general also bewildered Justice Amy Coney Barrett—another Trump appointee—by arguing that Trump has the “right” to disregard legal opinions that he doesn’t personally agree with.
This story has been updated.