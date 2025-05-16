Trump Resurrects His Beef With Taylor Swift in Weirdest Way Possible
Donald Trump has announced Taylor Swift is no longer “hot” (yes, this is real).
Donald Trump has the presidency, but now he seems to want Paris Hilton’s crown.
The president did very presidential things on social media Friday morning, including roasting Taylor Swift by deeming the notoriously litigious pop singer as not “hot.”
“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump likes to dredge up his obsession with Swift every so often, especially during critical policy moments. During a closed-door meeting between Trump and House Republicans in June—his first visit to Capitol Hill since before the January 6 insurrection—Trump insisted on discussing the pop phenom, lamenting that she might endorse President Joe Biden while he was still in the race. Days before the meeting, Variety reported that Trump had spoken at length about Swift in a one-on-one interview, describing her as “unusually beautiful.”