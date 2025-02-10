Trump Just Utterly Humiliated JD Vance
JD Vance used to be a never-Trumper. This is his reward for switching to back Donald Trump.
Vice President JD Vance is exactly as irrelevant to Donald Trump as he is to everyone else.
In an interview Sunday with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Trump threw Vance under the bus when asked about the future for the former never-Trump Republican who sold out his principles, his dignity, and even his own family, to boost Trump’s shot at unchecked power. His reward? Nothing, it seems.
“Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?” Baier asked.
“No,” Trump replied. “But he’s very capable!
“I mean I don’t think that it—you know, I think we have a lot of very capable people,” Trump continued. “So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”
“But by the time you get to the midterms, he’s going to be looking for an endorsement,” Baier pressed.
“Yeah, a lot of people have said this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency,” Trump said, weaving into a rant about how amazing he is at being president.
It’s possible that Trump tried to sidestep answering because he already has a candidate in mind for 2028, and—spoiler alert—it’s not Vance. Although he isn’t allowed to run again, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of doing so, both on the campaign trail and since winning the presidency. It doesn’t seem as if Trump cares very much about what is legal and what’s not.
In lieu of actually governing, Vance seems to be filling his empty hours posting on X about a range of random topics, including rubber-stamping the rehiring of a racist to DOGE, undermining the checks and balances that underpin our democracy, and complaining about dog cross-breeding.