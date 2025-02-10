Trump Just Utterly Humiliated JD Vance

“But by the time you get to the midterms, he’s going to be looking for an endorsement,” Baier pressed.

“Yeah, a lot of people have said this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency,” Trump said, weaving into a rant about how amazing he is at being president.

Baier: Do you view JD Vance as your successor?



Trump: No.. pic.twitter.com/tjlbPEQoX5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

It’s possible that Trump tried to sidestep answering because he already has a candidate in mind for 2028, and—spoiler alert—it’s not Vance. Although he isn’t allowed to run again, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of doing so, both on the campaign trail and since winning the presidency. It doesn’t seem as if Trump cares very much about what is legal and what’s not.

