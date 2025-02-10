Trump Tries to Hide Super Bowl Frustration by Bullying Taylor Swift
Donald Trump had backed the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game.
Donald Trump is once again taking shots at Taylor Swift, because it’s normal for the president to have a problem with a pop star.
Both Trump and Swift were in attendance at the Super Bowl LIX Sunday, where they watched helplessly as the very popular Kansas City Chiefs were decimated by the righteous Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, the jumbotron showed Swift in the stands, and the crowd reacted poorly.
Swift, who has been dating the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce for more than a year, has proved herself to be a lightning rod for the more misogynist sports fans. She was able to shake it off, laughing with her famous friend Ice Spice, but Trump took the opportunity to revive his one-sided feud with the musician.
“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”
Trump still seems sore that Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and once pathetically declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Even before that, MAGA weren’t her biggest fans. However, it’s not clear that it was a MAGA crowd at all, but rather one composed mostly of Eagles fans cheering against her boyfriend.
Meanwhile, Trump fled the stadium during a very political halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, after backing the losing team.