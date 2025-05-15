“We’re Cooked”: Republicans Are Freaking Out About Their Own Budget
House Republicans are about to tank their own budget bill.
The “big beautiful bill” that Donald Trump demanded from Republicans in Congress is facing opposition from Republicans in the House.
Since the GOP released a draft budget bill earlier this week with devastating cuts to Medicaid and several other government programs, House Speaker Mike Johnson has had a difficult time selling the bill to the rest of his caucus. The bill is going through the reconciliation process to ensure that it can pass with only a simple majority in both the House and Senate, but even that may be a tall order.
One House Republican left a party meeting about reconciliation Thursday and was not confident about the bill’s chances.
“We’re cooked. Speaker let this get out of control,” the representative reportedly texted journalist Jake Sherman.
Republican Representative Glenn Grothman, a member of the budget committee, criticized the bill Thursday for not being “sincere,” and hasn’t disclosed how he will vote when the committee meets tomorrow, saying that he plans to tell the committee chair first. Other Republicans on the committee, including Representatives Ralph Norman and Chip Roy, are reportedly voting no, and Representative Andrew Clyde is possibly voting no as well.
The bill also has drawn criticism from Representative Mike Lawler and four other Republicans over its $30,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions. Lawler narrowly won reelection in 2024 in a battleground New York district that Vice President Kamala Harris carried, and supports higher deductions due to tax rates in New York.
Other Republicans don’t like the bill’s proposed Medicaid cuts because they feel they don’t go far enough, such as Roy and Senator Mike Lee, while 12 GOP representatives wrote a letter to Johnson earlier this month warning that they would “not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations.”
None of this includes Democratic lawmakers’ opposition to the bill, which would necessitate near-unanimous support from the GOP. But with so many Republicans publicly expressing their problems, this budget bill may soon be a big beautiful corpse.