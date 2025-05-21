Republicans’ Budget Plan Will Steal From the Poor to Help the Rich
A new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office reveals how Republicans plan to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.
The Congressional Budget Office has reported that Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill will continue the longtime Republican tradition of giving tax cuts to the wealthy while spiting the poor.
A CBO estimate Tuesday found that the GOP bill would decrease household resources for the poorest 10 percent in America, with households expected to lose 2 percent of their income by 2027 and 4 percent of their income by 2027 through the loss of programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
In contrast, the top 10 percent of Americans would see their income increase by 4 percent for households by 2027 and 2 percent by 2033, “mainly because of reductions in the taxes they owe.”
The CBO also noted that Trump’s bill would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.
“The nonpartisan CBO’s unprecedented analysis has confirmed what Democrats have known to be true—the GOP Tax Scam will hurt working families the most while delivering massive tax breaks for billionaires like Elon Musk,” Democratic Senate Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. “Any claims otherwise are intentionally deceptive regarding the Republican plans to rip health care away from nearly 14 million Americans and take food out of the mouths of millions of people, including children and seniors.… For a party that claims to be for the working class, this analysis indicates the opposite.”
The Republicans are dismissing the report entirely.
“The CBO score is wrong, the CBO has been wrong repeatedly, it was wrong when it projected budget surpluses with the Inflation Reduction Act, the Green New Deal,” GOP Representative Andy Barr claimed on CNN Wednesday morning. “It was wrong when they scored the first Trump tax cuts, they were wrong by over a trillion dollars. Why? Because the CBO doesn’t do this scoring dynamically, and what we know about this bill, it’s jet fuel for this economy.”
“Congressman, you say the CBO is wrong, but you have—your fellow Republicans are concerned because the CBO is the only nonpartisan scorekeeper that Congress has,” CNN anchor Kate Bolduan replied.
It’s ironic that Barr brought up Trump’s 2017 bill, which also contained massive tax cuts for the rich that the GOP claimed would pay for themselves. They lied then too.