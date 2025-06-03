Meteorologist Warns Trump’s Cuts Will Have Consequences on Live TV

“Confidently, I went on TV and I told you, ‘It’s going to turn. You don’t need to worry. It is going to turn,’” he said, referring to the NWS’s hurricane prediction ability. “And I am here to tell you that I am not sure I can do that this year, because of the cuts, the gutting, the sledgehammer attack on science in general.… This is a multigenerational impact on science in this country.”

Morales first noted that all central and south Florida NWS sites are around 20 to 40 percent understaffed right now. There has been “nearly 20 percent reduction in weather balloon releases, launches, that carry those radio signs. And what we’re starting to see is that the quality of the forecast is becoming degraded because of some of these cuts,” he added.

“There is also a chance that … NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft will not be able to fly this year. And with less reconnaissance missions, we may be flying blind. And we may not exactly know how strong a hurricane is before it reaches the coastline.”