Most Recent Post
Watch: Trump Appears Not to Understand How Hurricanes Work

Donald Trump, who wants to dismantle storm prediction services, seemed caught off guard by the completely predictable Hurricane Helene.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone during a hurricane relief speech in Georgia
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In just three days, Hurricane Helene gas killed at least 119 people as it trailed its way along the Southeast, making it one of the deadliest storms in modern U.S. history.

The real scope of devastation is difficult to define before such an unprecedented hurricane hits land, but it’s not impossible to predict a storm’s scale, timing, and general path. Somehow, that information isn’t obvious to Donald Trump, who, after surveying some of the storm’s devastation in Georgia, told reporters Monday that “nobody” could have forecast Helene.

“That’s a big one. And the devastation wrought by this storm is incredible,” Trump said during a presser in Valdosta, Georgia. “It’s so extensive, nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.”

It is, of course, not late in the season for hurricanes: September tends to be the most active month in the calendar year for the superstorms.

But Trump’s own policy proposals are likely to keep him—and every other American—from obtaining such life-saving weather forecasts and emergency weather alerts in the future. Trump has touted elements of Project 2025, a 920-page Christian nationalist manifesto that proposes completely demolishing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, whose responsibilities as a federal agency include tracking the weather and predicting hurricanes.

“The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) should be dismantled and many of its functions eliminated, sent to other agencies, privatized, or placed under the control of states and territories,” the far-right proposal reads on page 664.

That would effectively privatize weather forecasts, forcing U.S. citizens to pay for weather subscriptions that would include crucial national weather alert systems for emergencies such as flash flooding, extreme heat, earthquakes, or otherwise.

Trump has spent months trying to distance his campaign from Project 2025, but a flurry of the Republican presidential nominee’s recent comments, which include supporting demolishing the Department of Education, have practically glued himself to its policy points.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Harris in Dire Warning on Trump

Caroline Rose Giuliani wrote a harrowing piece on how Donald Trump ruined her relationship with her dad—and how he could ruin the country next.

Rudy Giuliani frowns
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rudolph Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, endorsed Kamala Harris Monday, writing for Vanity Fair about how she has watched her father’s life “crumble since he joined forces with [Donald] Trump.”

Caroline Giuliani wrote an article for the magazine warning of the dangers of another Trump presidency, saying his first term “was the worst thing that ever happened to my dad, to my family, and to our nation’s modern history.”

“The consequences will only be more severe—and irreversible—a second time around. Thanks to the extremist Supreme Court he stacked, Trump would take office with full immunity: no checks on his power whatsoever,” Giuliani said. “If the president isn’t going to be subject to the law like every other citizen, which remains incomprehensible to me, then our president had better have a moral compass.”

The article carries the headline “Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don’t Let Him Take Our Country, Too,” and Giuliani not only mentions the danger that Trump presents to the country, but also how her father’s work for the former president and convicted felon has brought him down and hurt their relationship.

“I spent a lot of my life wishing my father had less power. But I never wanted it to happen like this. And selfishly, the deeper my dad gets stuck in the quicksand of his problems, the more fleeting our opportunities to connect as father and daughter become,” Giuliani said, alluding to her father’s financial and legal difficulties.

“After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,” Giuliani wrote. 

Giuliani also praised Harris for her understanding of the climate crisis and her support for reproductive rights, calling the vice president “a life-long public servant who has spent her career upholding justice and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.” 

Endorsing Harris is a big step for the daughter of a close confidant of Trump who also served as his lawyer. But as she wrote, Rudy Giuliani’s work for Trump has indeed imploded his life. He has been disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York state. He’s on the verge of losing his assets thanks to a defamation lawsuit from Georgia poll workers and is facing criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona for election interference, as well as a pending sexual harassment lawsuit from one of his former assistants. Now, his daughter is openly expressing her sadness and shame over his support for Trump and where it has taken him. Will he listen to her?

Paige Oamek/
/

Georgia’s Republican Governor Shuts Down Trump’s Hurricane Conspiracy

Donald Trump is trying to spread a new lie about Hurricane Helene—but Georgia Governor Brian Kemp isn’t playing games.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s destruction, Donald Trump is eager to spread rumors about President Joe Biden’s inaction. The problem is, at least one Republican politician on the front lines is willing to call Trump out on his lies.

On Monday, Trump visited Georgia, one of the six states seriously hit by the natural disaster, and claimed that while Governor Brian Kemp was “doing a very good job,” he was “having a hard time getting the president on the phone.”

“I guess they’re not being responsive, the federal government is not being responsive,” he continued. “They’re having a very hard time getting the president on the phone. He won’t get on it.” While it’s true that the federal response to the hurricane leaves much to be desired, Trump was stretching the truth when he said that Kemp hadn’t heard from Biden.

Just a few hours earlier on Monday, Kemp told press that Biden called yesterday afternoon and asked the Georgia governor what further support his state needed. Biden last week also declared a state of emergency in Georgia, approving federal disaster assistance for the state.

As Trump tours Georgia and North Carolina, Republicans continue to slam Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not showing face in disaster zones. But perhaps while roads remain closed and many remain without power, it’s a better use of resources for the federal government to provide actual disaster relief, rather than divert resources for a tour bus. At least, that’s what many residents in Georgia thought about Trump’s publicity stunt Monday.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Eric Adams’s Idiot Lawyer Just Undermined His Own Defense

Alex Spiro appeared to admit that the New York City mayor accepted bribes.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a federal courthouse
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s lawyer is trying to get his federal bribery allegations dismissed by arguing that even if the mayor did accept gifts and favors from one Turkish official for years, it didn’t constitute bribery because it happened before Adams was elected mayor.

Alex Spiro, Adams’s attorney with a long list of celebrity clients, argued in a filing Monday that the bribery charge against Adams should be dismissed. He argued that the alleged scheme did not satisfy the definition of bribery because Adams’s agreement to receive free and discounted travel and accommodations from a senior Turkish official was not quid pro quo in exchange for an official act.

Rather, Spiro argued that Adams’s indictment simply alleged that he had “agreed to generally assist with the ‘operation’ or ‘regulation’ of a Turkish consulate building in Manhattan, where he had no authority whatsoever, in exchange for travel benefits.”

Spiro cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Snyder v. United States in June, which found that it is not illegal under federal anti-bribery law for state and local officials to accept gratuities for acts they have already taken. This decision, which overturned the conviction of a former Indiana mayor, substantially weakened the government’s ability to pursue federal anti-bribery complaints and challenge corruption.

According to the indictment, Adams had been receiving benefits in the form of travel perks and straw-man donations long before the Turkish official allegedly tried to cash in on them. But Spiro argued that because one favor did not directly result in another, Adams’s alleged behavior does not constitute bribery, as the government accused in the indictment.

During a press conference Monday, Spiro tried to downplay the allegations against Adams, while seeming to confirm that the mayor had in fact received travel perks, as alleged.

“In the events in question, Mayor Adams was the Brooklyn borough president. He was not the mayor, he wasn’t even the mayor-elect, and the position of Brooklyn borough president does not have vast powers,” Spiro said. “It has, frankly, very little.”

Spiro made no mention of allegations that those very same Turkish officials, who had allegedly given Adams so many freebies, had helped to illegally fund his ascendancy to a higher office.

Adams, who was once lauded as the future of the Democratic Party, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and to receive campaign contributions by foreign nationals. He was also charged with one count of wire fraud, two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national, and one count of bribery.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Decides Hurricane Helene Is Perfect Time to Start New Conspiracy

As people are dying, Donald Trump has begun pushing a menacing, self-serving conspiracy theory about the hurricane response.

Donald Trump looks smug
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Hurricane Helene has devastated much of the American Southeast, and yet Donald Trump thinks it’s a good time to push a new conspiracy theory against Democrats.

The former president posted a long message on Truth Social Monday that he was headed to Georgia “to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State.”

But he added an unproven accusation to the end of that message, claiming that he received reports of “the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of [North Carolina], going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.”

Trump didn’t elaborate on where these “reports” were coming from, which don’t seem to have any factual basis. Much of North Carolina votes Republican, so it would be near impossible for any relief efforts to occur that would neglect conservatives. Roy Cooper, the state’s Democratic governor since 2017, has deployed the National Guard and undertaken statewide efforts to help those affected by the hurricane, which has hit his state hardest, killing nearly 50 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

President Biden has pledged “every available resource, as fast as possible, to your communities, to rescue, recover, and to begin rebuilding,” and even plans to visit communities affected by the hurricane later this week. On Sunday, Biden approved disaster declarations for both Florida and North Carolina, which allows immediate access to emergency funds for recovery efforts.

Trump is clearly attempting to play politics with a natural disaster in a state where Kamala Harris is polling neck and neck with him. It’s a disturbing and familiar move for the former president, who, while in office, sought to withhold federal help from areas where people didn’t support him.

As president, Trump deliberately downplayed the damage from wildfires in Oregon and California, and said he didn’t want “another single dollar going to [Puerto Rico],” even as the U.S. territory struggled to recover from Hurricane Maria. Perhaps he doesn’t think the public remembers how he handled those disasters and thinks projecting his old actions onto Biden, Harris, and the rest of the Democrats is a winning strategy. In any case, it does nothing to help people trying to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Ally Forced to Make Embarrassing Admission on Health Care Plan

Donald Trump has no clue what he’s doing on health care policy.

North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy holds his tie as he walks
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

After spending nine years on the campaign trail and four years in the Oval Office, Donald Trump still doesn’t seem to have a comprehensive health care plan for the American people—at least, that’s according to some of the Republican presidential nominee’s own allies.

Speaking with Fox Business on Monday, Republican Representative Greg Murphy claimed that attacks by the Democrats on the MAGA leader’s health care plans were futile, almost entirely because Trump and his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, don’t actually have a “full, fleshed-out plan.”

“The Harris campaign has just released this new report, it came out this morning, they’re calling it ‘The Trump-Vance Concept of Healthcare: A plan to rip away coverage from people with preexisting conditions and raise costs for millions,’” said guest host Cheryl Casone. “We’re now starting to have that conversation about health care, which is still a main issue for voters across this country. What do you make of the campaign doing this?”

“Well, Kamala and her crew, it’s absolute nonsense. There’s not a full, fleshed-out plan by the president or J.D. Vance, and for them to come out with a book of fiction, they’re just a bunch of damn liars,” Murphy retorted.

“We’re going to have to go through—what’s happened since Obamacare has come out, care is infinitely more access—expensive, it’s less accessible, and it’s been an absolute disaster,” he continued, calling for tighter regulation of the medical industry. “The only people who have benefited are insurance companies.”

Obamacare—also known as the Affordable Care Act—provided more than 20 million Americans with health care coverage. For impact reference, that’s millions more people than live in any state other than New York, Florida, Texas, or California.

Paige Oamek/
/

MTG Dragged for Ditching Georgia as Hurricane Helene Hits the State

Why has Marjorie Taylor Greene left her state just as Hurricane Helene is destroying the lives of its residents?

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene surrounded by press outside the Capitol
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

As Hurricane Helene made landfall, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was busy watching football with Donald Trump.

Greene traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to join the former president at the Alabama-Georgia college football game.

Twitter screenshot Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 @mtgreenee: A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!! President Trump 🇺🇸 SEC Football 🏈 Great to see President Trump tonight in Tuscaloosa! 100K strong to Make America Great Again!!! (photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump at the football game)

And the worst person you know has unfortunately made a good point.

“Instead of being in Georgia to help the people of her state, MTG blew them off and decided to go to the football game in Alabama yesterday instead,” wrote Loomer on X Sunday morning. “It speaks volumes to her lack of focus as a Congresswoman and it really shows she is more interested in fan fare as opposed to helping people in her state.”

The two women have been feuding publicly since Greene and other Republicans warned Trump last month to distance himself from Loomer, whom they see as an unhinged conspiracy theorist and a liability to the party. After Greene called out Loomer’s recent racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, as Loomer attended a September 11 commemoration event with Trump, Loomer called the Georgia representative “extremely jealous and vindictive,” among other insults.

Hurricane Helene has left at least 25 Georgians dead and millions without essential utilities. At least 102 people have died across six states, and hundreds are missing as towns as roads remain closed and many homes remain without power.

Meanwhile, Republicans are taking the opportunity to slam President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for not yet visiting impacted states, which are in the midst of disaster response. Biden has already said he will visit areas devastated by the hurricane this week as long as it doesn’t disrupt rescue and recovery operations. Trump will visit North Carolina later this week and Georgia on Monday, without Greene by his side.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Watch: Trump Proudly Brags About How He Got Out of Paying Workers

Donald Trump is telling us exactly who he is.

Donald Trump smiles weirdly and points at something or someone off screen
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

At an Erie, Pennsylvania, rally Sunday, Donald Trump let slip how he really feels about workers, telling his crowd of well-wishers how much he hated paying overtime at his companies.

“I know a lot about overtime. I hated to give overtime, I hated it. I’d get other people—I shouldn’t say this, but I’d get other people in. I wouldn’t pay,” Trump said, basically admitting to wage theft and hiring scabs.

Kamala Harris’s campaign immediately attacked Trump’s statement, with a spokesperson telling The Daily Beast that “Donald Trump is finally owning up to it: He’s built an entire career on screwing over workers. It’s exactly what he did in the White House—trying to rip away tips and overtime pay for millions of workers–and exactly what he plans to do in a second term.”

Indeed, Trump’s statement exposes the truth behind the GOP effort to woo working-class voters. The former president’s running mate, J.D. Vance, along with fellow Senator Marco Rubio and others, have long made token statements supporting workers and unions. But, as with Trump, it doesn’t take much to reveal these statements as hollow.

Conservatives actively work against unions and organizing, voting against pro-labor bills in Congress, with Republican-led states seeking to undermine organized labor with so-called “right-to-work” bills. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien caused a stir by speaking at the Republican National Convention over the summer, only for his speech to be met with crickets from the audience when he criticized corporations and championed union rights. 

The Trump campaign, along with Republicans in recent years, has made inroads with working-class voters, even polling well with them. But as The New Republic’s Timothy Noah points out, every time the Republican Party regains control of the House of Representatives, it changes the Education and Labor Committee’s name to the “Education and the Workforce” Committee, going out of its way to dissociate itself from organized labor.

Republicans, including the ones who feign support for workers like Vance and Rubio, also oppose the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which would ease restrictions on forming a union, strengthen protections for labor unions, and eliminate right-to-work laws. Trump was anti-union long before his Saturday speech, going back to before his time as president. Democrats and those who support workers’ rights need to sound the alarm to prevent Trump and the GOP from making the lives of working people much, much worse.

Donald Trump Is No Friend to the Working Class
Donald Trump Is No Friend to the Working Class
Edith Olmsted/
/

Hurricane Helene Wreaks Further Chaos on North Carolina Voting

Voting has been upended in the key swing state thanks to extreme weather and RFK Jr.

Flooding in Asheville, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

North Carolina may struggle to send out mail-in ballots following the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Helene and chaos wrought by former presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. 

The United States Postal Service announced Sunday that operations at more than two dozen facilities across North Carolina had been suspended due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. The Category 4 storm has caused widespread flooding, killing more than 100 people across several Southern states. 

North Carolina’s early voting had previously been delayed by Kennedy’s efforts to have his name removed from the ballot, after more than one million ballots had already been printed. 

Although Kennedy’s request was denied at first, the state Supreme Court ultimately ordered that the ballots be reprinted, delaying the beginning of early voting by two weeks, costing the state thousands of dollars, and shortening the legally required voting period.  

Kennedy has plainly stated that he intends to get his name off the ballot in states where its presence would detract from Donald Trump—such as North Carolina, a key battleground state. 

As a result of Kennedy’s plot to see Trump elected president, military ballots for the state were sent out on September 20, and roughly 190,000 absentee ballots were mailed out on September 24. Now it’s unclear when these ballots will arrive with voters.

Hurricane Helene demonstrates the existential threat of a changing climate to a democratically held election. This catastrophic storm could have other effects on election administration by potentially destroying voters’ ballots, displacing poll workers, and damaging voting sites.

North Carolina’s voter ID law does contain an exemption for victims of a natural disaster within 100 days of an election who cannot produce identification. 

Last week, the North Carolina state Board of Elections announced that it had removed 747,274 names from its voter rolls since 2023, mostly people who had moved from one county to another and people who had not voted in the last two federal elections, according to WECT

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Has Ridiculous Explanation for Copying Project 2025 Policy

Donald Trump’s reasoning for dismantling the Department of Education boils down to “Why not?”

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Donald Trump is continuing to hitch himself to Project 2025’s policy proposals, even after he spent months working to publicly disavow the Christian nationalist manifesto.

During a campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, the Republican presidential nominee reiterated a key talking point of the 920-page executive branch blueprint: dismantling the Department of Education. But this time, Trump offered the radical policy shift with a candid dismissal, asking the crowd, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

“You know I’m gonna take the Department of Education, close it in Washington, let the states run their own education,” he said. “Very important. Because we spend more money per pupil than any other nation in the world by far, and yet we’re ranked at the bottom of every list.”

Neither of those points are true. A 2023 report by the National Center for Education Statistics found that while the U.S. did spend 38 percent more per student than the average of other member countries, it still ranked behind Luxembourg, Norway, Austria, and the Republic of Korea for its per-pupil spending. And America’s education system doesn’t rank last, either—instead, it ranks twenty-second out of 41 countries, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Better Life Index.

“So, you know the expression? What the hell do you have to lose?” Trump added, shortly before blaming the current state of America’s education system on incoming migrants.

Last week, Trump shared his vision for the country’s education system without the massive federal agency guiding it. According to him, some states will “do very good,” while others will, admittedly, be “terrible.”

“We’re going to have 35 like, different ones—Iowa will do good. A lot of the states will do very good. I can think of probably 30, 35 will be do—five will be OK, 10 will be OK. You’ll have four or five that will be terrible, but that’s OK, we have to control it,” Trump told 5,000 people in Indiana, Pennsylvania. “But you’ll have, you’ll have Idaho, you’ll have Idaho will do a great job, no debt, they run a great state.”

Project 2025 has advanced seemingly outrageous policy positions, including dismantling wholesale staples of the executive branch such as the Department of Education. It also proposes revisiting federal approval of the abortion pill, banning pornography nationwide, placing the Justice Department under the control of the president, slashing federal funds for climate change research in an effort to sideline mitigation efforts, and increasing funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

In July, Trump claimed that he “knew nothing about Project 2025” and had “no idea who is behind it.”

“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

