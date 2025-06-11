Poll: Americans Really, Really Hate Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
A new poll found that a majority of Americans are against the bill—and that only two-thirds of Republicans like it.
A new Quinippiac poll shows that a majority of Americans are opposed to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, confirming public aversion to a budget bill expected to add $2.4 trillion to the deficit, give a tax break to wealthy people and corporations, and slash critical Medicaid and food stamp programs. Almost half of all voters think Medicaid funding should be increased, not decreased.
Only 67 percent of Republicans are in favor of the bill, a byproduct of the conflict between Trump and more conservative, deficit hawk Republicans who are threatening to tank it.
89 percent of Democrats oppose the bill, as well as 57 percent of independents.
The same poll found that majorities disapproved of Trump’s handling of a number of other issues as well, including immigration and deportations—once his strongest issue, only 43 percent approve of his handling of the former and 40 percent of the latter. Only 40 percent of voters think he’s doing a good job on the economy, another area he was recently dominant in. His worst issue by far, however, was his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—where only 34 percent of voters think he’s doing a good job. That is hardly surprising, however, given that Trump had promised repeatedly on the campaign trail that he would end the war immediately upon retaking office. That obviously hasn’t happened; indeed, peace seems further away than ever.
Immigration (54/43 disapprove) The economy (56/40 disapprove) Israel/Hamas conflict (52/35 disapprove) Russia/Ukraine war (57/34 disapprove) Trade (57/38 disapprove) Deportations (56/40 disapprove) Universities